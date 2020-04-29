Olive Marie McFarland, age 88 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Olive Marie was born Oct. 8, 1931 in Adams County Ohio to the late Bruce K. and Ethel M. (Kerr) Campbell. She was preceded in death by her husband Leon McFarland.

Mrs. McFarland was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in West Union.

Survivors include daughter Lanna McFarland of West Union, Ohio; son Kevin L. McFarland and Raydeena of West Union, Ohio; and three grandchildren, Rayanna McFarland, Levi Price, and Michael Skinner.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic a graveside service will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the West Union Cemetery with Dave Sugarbaker officiating. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

Memorials can be made in Mrs. McFarland’s memory to the First Presbyterian Church of West Union or the Hospice of Hope.

