Unofficial Primary Election Results released

https://www.boe.ohio.gov/adams/c/elecres/20200317results.pdf

A much different election for certain, but the unofficial results of the April 28 primary have been released by within the hour by the Adams County Board of Elections and can be viewed at the link above.

Contested races of local interest:

West Union Village Fire Levy

For- 154, Against- 264

Republican Commissioner 1-2-2021

Teresa Diane Ward- 1,682; Dane R. Clark- 1,611

Republican Commissioner 1-3-2021

Barbara Moore- 2,157; Troy Dotson- 1,148

Republican Clerk of Courts

Larry Heller- 1,932; Holly Johnson- 783; Helen Cluxton Williams- 569