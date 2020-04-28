Unofficial Primary Election Results released

https://www.boe.ohio.gov/adams/c/elecres/20200317results.pdf
A much different election for certain, but the unofficial results of the April 28 primary have been released by within the hour by the Adams County Board of Elections and can be viewed at the link above.
Contested races of local interest:
West Union Village Fire Levy
For- 154, Against- 264
Republican Commissioner 1-2-2021
Teresa Diane Ward- 1,682; Dane R. Clark- 1,611
Republican Commissioner 1-3-2021
Barbara Moore- 2,157; Troy Dotson- 1,148
Republican Clerk of Courts
Larry Heller- 1,932; Holly Johnson- 783; Helen Cluxton Williams- 569