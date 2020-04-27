Sandra F. McGlothin, age 75 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. Sandra was born Feb. 15, 1945 in Lynx, Ohio to the late Treber and Vernie (Pollard) Campbell.

Survivors include daughter Barb Francis and Charles of West Union, Ohio; son Brad McGlothin of West Union, Ohio; special friend Gorden Boman of Flemingsburg, Ky.; four grandchildren, Brittni Wikoff, Dustin McGlothin, Craig McGlothin, and Carrington McGlothin; seven great grandchildren, Kamden Wikoff, Gabrielle Wikoff, Payton McGlothin, Arianna McGlothin, Sophia McGlothin, Kylie Schumacher, and Cambri McGlothin.

Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, a private funeral service will be held. Graveside services will be Friday, May 1, 2020 at noon at the West Union Cemetery with Clarence Abbott officiating. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

