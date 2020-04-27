Margie Celeste Myers, 95, passed away April 25, 2020. She was born to the late V.A. and Ethel Sain on Nov. 4, 1924 in Vale, NC. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.

After graduating high school, Margie proudly worked as a Rosie the Riveter at a Munitions Plant in Charlotte, NC during World War II . She and Paul N. Myers married in 1944 and relished their 44 years together until his passing in 1988. She also worked side-by-side with him in their business, Paul N. Myers Distributors for many years. She loved homemaking, including baking, cooking, and tending flowers in her garden. Most of all, she loved her family, and was called “Mother” by her daughters, “Grandmother” by her grandchildren, and “Gigi” by her great-grandchildren. She doted on her grands, attending recitals, sporting events, and music concerts.

Survivors include her two daughters, Sheila (Frank) Roush of West Union, Ohio and Gail (Joseph) Swanson of Lexington, Ky.; grandchildren, Blaine Roush, Jessica Roush, Ryan Gillespie, Christi Gillespie, Bethany Maddox, James Maddox, and LaSasha Swanson; great-grandchildren, Caitlin Anderson, Amaya Cherry, Derrion Jones, and Dresion Swanson; siblings, Dorothy Fowler of Lincolnton, NC and Ted (Karen) Sain of Newton, NC; nieces and nephews who loved her dearly; and many loving friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Paula Maddox and a sibling, Joann Canipe.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1000 Tates Creek Rd., Lexington, KY 40502 or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504.