Keith P. Baker, 66 years of the Elmville Community, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his residence.

Keith was born Jan. 26, 1954 in West Union, Ohio, the son of the late Joe H. Baker and Ethel M. (Raines) Baker.

Keith was a member of the Hillsboro F.O.E. Aerie #1164 and the Highland County Coon Hunter’s Association. Keith worked construction and farmed, loved participating in Demolition Derbies, and was an avid trap shooter and fisherman.

On Aug. 24, 2002, Keith was united in marriage to Jennifer (Morgan) Baker who survives. He is also survived by one son, Paul K. (Robyn) Baker of Georgetown, Ohio; one daughter, Tracy Hill of Seaman, Ohio; one stepdaughter, Stephanie Stewart of Hillsboro, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Makayla (Josh) Blachford, Alexa Baker, Lauren Baker, Josh (Kristen) Hill, Tishena (Jade) West, Alexis Stewart, and Logan Stewart; 11 great grandchildren; three brothers, David (Tina) Baker of Blue Creek, Ohio, Dennis (Debbie) Baker of Seaman, Ohio, and Joseph (Patty) Baker of Winchester, Ohio; three sisters, Peggy Baker of Columbia City, Indiana, Anita (Daniel) McCann of Peebles, Ohio, Trina (Ryan) Shaw of Seaman, Ohio; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

According to Keith’s wishes, services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro is in charge of arrangements.

Family requests memorials to the Highland County Community Action Transportation System (HATS), 1487 N. High St., Suite 500, Hillsboro, OH 45133, National Kidney Foundation, 615 Elsinore Pl #400, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037.