June Hazelbaker, age 92 years of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Adams County Manor. June was born June 29, 1927 in Blue Creek, Ohio to the late Henry Wilson and Edith Rosalie (Martin) Newman. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Carl Hazelbaker; a son, James “Jim” Hazelbaker; three sisters, Marjean Roberds, Ione Sagraves, and Mary Jane Barber; and one brother, Virgil Newman.

June was a member of the Moores Chapel Methodist Church where she was a secretary for 50 years and a 4-H Assistant Advisor.

Survivors include one daughter, Anna Ruth Greenlee and John of West Union, Ohio; one son, Jack Hazelbaker and Judy of Blue Creek, Ohio; eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private funeral service will be held for the family with a graveside service to be Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Moores Chapel Cemetery with Dennis Grooms officiating. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

Memorials can be made in June’s memory to the Moores Chapel Methodist Church and Vitas Hospice.

Family and friends can sign June’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.