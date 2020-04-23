‘Adopt a Senior’ blowing up social media

By Mark Carpenter-

To say that the 2019-20 school year has been a strange one for the county’s graduating seniors would be one of the world’s biggest understatements. Along with the recent determination that schools will be closed to in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year, also came the cancellation of many of the traditions and shenanigans that come with the final weeks of being a high school senior. This year’s seniors are left hanging, with no replacements for the moments such as that final prom or those final goodbyes to friends.

Those circumstances sent many parents,friends, and school officials scrambling to find alternatives and ways to make sure that the end of this school year is still a memorable one for the seniors. One local parent found an inspiration from another Ohio county and has turned that into a social media frenzy here in Adams County, as “Adams County Adopt a Senior 2020” has taken Facebook by storm.

Nikki Blodgett of Peebles, whose daughter Brookylyn is a senior at Peebles High School, spearheaded the whole “adoption” campaign, which revolves around seniors and their pertinent information being posted on Facebook as they are “put up for adoption” where anyone can adopt a senior and then make them feel special by sending gifts, cards, snacks, etc.

“This is all started in fear honestly of our seniors possibly not having a graduation ceremony,” Blodgett told the Defender. “As a mother of a senior, I immediately started scanning Pinterest, blogging, and researching other social media sites to gather unique options just in case graduation wasn’t able to happen due to all the COVID-19 restrictions. Social media is the largest networking branch and is very popular among parents of seniors, so I went on a whim and mocked a friend from Jackson County to begin this adoption program.”

Blodgett’s original idea was just for Peebles High School seniors, but the plan quickly spread.

“Before I knew it, other parents in other schools wanted to do the same,” she said. “I offered help and support for them and this thing ended up growing from just PHS to all of Adams County!”

“I have been very overwhelmed by the show of support. We have the best communities here and they always show up when someone needs support, like our seniors do now. I am still considered an essential worker in real estate and have to keep working myself so I need all the help I can get, I just never anticipated this amount of response.”

Of course, not every senior or parent has a Facebook account, so what is the plan for them?

“I’m compiling a list, based on word of mouth right now,” Blodgett explained. “I have several (over 20) sponsors wanting to make sure those kids aren’t forgotten. I’ve asked them to private message me their addresses and interests so they can receive the same amount of love and support.”

In the midst of all this activity, Blodgett is also a senior parent who has a daughter missing out on all of these senior year activities.

“I try to live by the golden rule and I try to put myself in these kids’ shoes and think what would I like, what would I feel. It’s priceless knowing that others feel the same and are willing to help our seniors. It’s emotional enough not having a prom after spending hundreds of dollars already, missing birthday celebrations, family gatherings, final senior mementos, spring sports, college tours., and lots more.”

If anyone wants to participate in the “Adopt a Senior” program, just go to Facebook and search for “Adams County Adopt a Senior 2020”. There you will see all the seniors that have been listed and all you need to do is send a message adopting the senior of your choice. There is no limit, a senior can have more than one person adopting them, so her is your chance to give back to a group who have had a big part of their lives taken away.