Shirley Riggs, 69, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at her residence. She was born Jan. 8, 1951 in Paintsville, Ky., daughter of the late Dennis and Maxine Brown Arnett. She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Gary Riggs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Arnett.

She is survived by her sons, Travis Arnett and wife Yayoi of Nolensville, Tennessee and Chris Riggs and wife Shelly of Hermithage, Tennessee; four adored grandchildren and her sister, Ann Colvin and husband Ron of West Union, Ohio.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a public gathering will be held with limited access from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral at noon on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester. Rev. Dale Little will officiate. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.

Please sign her online tribute wall at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com.