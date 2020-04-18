Mary Louise McNeilan, age 90 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. McNeilan was born on Dec. 27, 1929, the daughter of the late Richard and Sarah (Mills) Sibert in Cincinnati, Ohio. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Harold McNeilan, daughter Brenda Shepard, sons Leonard Shepard, David Shepard, Earl Shepard, Mike McNeilan, Phil McNeilan, Jerry McNeilan, and Albert Shepard.

Survivors include her five daughters, Sue Eldridge of Seaman, Ohio, Sheila Stratton and Bobby of Winchester, Ohio, Donna Smith and David of West Union, Ohio, Rosann Miller of Florida, and Shirley Osborne of Lucasville, Ohio; three sons, Sam Shepard and Jean of Hillsboro, Ohio, Mike Shepard of Texas, and Harold Sibert and Peggy of West Union, Ohio; several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic a graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Manchester Cemetery with Alice Baird officiating. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

Memorials can be made to the family of Mary Louise McNeilan.

Family and friends can sign Mrs. McNeilan’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuenralhomes.com.