By Austin Rust-

The Manchester Local School District (MLSD) Board of Education met for a regular meeting Wednesday, April 8 in the Manchester High School cafetorium. At this meeting, visitors were not permitted to attend in person due to Ohio’s current social distancing order and its limit on mass gatherings of people. Members of the MLSD Board of Education sat at separate tables six feet apart (per social distancing guidelines, see photo) to conduct this meeting, and the public was able to access it through a Facebook Live post on the Manchester Elementary School Facebook page.

The meeting began at 6:30 p.m. with a call to order, followed by a moment of silence, and then the Pledge of Allegiance. Before moving forward with the agenda, Board President Rick Foster explained the legality of holding virtual meetings during the COVID-19 outbreak, per advice of the district’s law firm, noting that the Board would not break for executive session or set aside a section for public participation in this virtual meeting. A resolution to approve the agenda (as it was presented) then passed. MLSD Superintendent Dr. Brian Rau made note of several items in the agenda, including an extension of the distance learning bags program during school closures.

Superintendent Rau then began with his report. First, he thanked MLSD Administrative Assistant Mary’e Kinhalt, who set up the Facebook Live post, as well as Donnie Kinhalt, who helped with sound set-up. Superintendent Rau reiterated the latest school closures dates, noting that Governor DeWine’s order had closed schools through May 1 (with a scheduled return date of May 4) but it remained possible that schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year.

The MLSD is still distributing food each Monday to five locations, Rau continued, and staff involved with food distribution are encouraged to wear masks and gloves. Decisions regarding grading for the fourth nine weeks (plus semester and final grades) will be made closer to May 1. The date set for senior commencement has not yet been changed, Superintendent Rau explained, but as it remains likely that the event will have to be postponed, alternative dates are being considered; alternative dates are being considered for prom, as well. In closing, Superintendent Rau noted that instructions for returning distance learning packets are available online, and that an all-call announcement would be sent with these instructions closer to the date(s) packets are due. Superintendent Rau extended his fullest compliments to MLSD teachers and staff for going above and beyond in recent weeks.

At this meeting, MLSD Treasurer Eva Elliott had nothing to report. A resolution to approve past meeting minutes was passed, followed by a resolution to approve March 2020 financial reports – cash summary, receipts, expenditures, appropriations, investments and consent items. The Board then moved forward to the Superintendent Recommendations section, where they voted to accept the resignations of Dustin Cook (Jr. High Intervention Specialist, Head Varsity Football/Baseball Coach) and Melissa Martin (HS Math) effective July 31, 2020. The Board then approved a list of coaches and advisors on one-year supplemental contracts for the next school year. Kaci Compton was also approved as the Varsity Volleyball coach for the 2020-2021 school year. Last, the Board approved the Amended Distance Learning Plan pursuant to Section 15 of Ohio House Bill 197.

In other business, the Board approved the second reading and adoption of a list of policies. Next, the Board approved a Memorandum of Understanding of a union contract with Manchester Ohio River Educators (MORE/OEA), followed by another Memorandum of Understanding of a union contract with The Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE/AFSCME). Finally, a resolution to request inclusion in the Portage Area Schools Consortium and its healthcare benefit program was approved by the Board.

Before adjournment, Board President Rick Foster took time to thank all who participated in this virtual meeting, expressing hope for a return to normal soon