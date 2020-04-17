On April 15, 2020, officers from the Seaman Police Department and the Winchester Police Department responded to a 911 call about shots fired at 1581 Greenbriar Road, Seaman, Ohio. Law enforcement officers encountered a female holding a handgun outside of the residence.

The officers shouted repeated commands for the female to put the gun down. She did not comply, made aggressive movements toward the officers, and was shot. Lifesaving measures were initiated by officers until medical responders arrived and the subject was ultimately life flighted to a Cincinnati hospital where she remains.

The subject faces multiple criminal charges upon release from the hospital. The officers involved were not injured.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.