Adams County’s three confirmed cases of COVID-19 make full recoveries

By Austin Rust-

On Tuesday, April 14, the Adams County Health Department reported that the residents in all three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Adams County had met the criteria for release from isolation, and are now deemed fully-recovered. The first laboratory-confirmed case in Adams County was recorded April 3, followed by a second case April 4, and the third (and latest) case April 10.

According to Adams County Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel, the official guidelines state that a patient is cleared to be released from isolation if: they remain fever-free for 72 hours (without the use of fever-reducing medication), their symptoms are improving (becoming lesser), and at least seven days have passed since the onset of symptoms. Upon returning to work or engaging with the public, these individuals are encouraged to take the same precautions that everyone else should take, per the latest CDC (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention) guidelines, including social distancing (at six feet apart), use of a cloth mask while in public, and frequent hand washing.

“If you’re out in the public and can’t assure that social distancing is taking place, then the CDC recommends use of a cloth mask – not a surgical mask,” Dr. Hablitzel explained. “Surgical masks and special N-95 masks should be reserved for use in hospitals, emergency rooms, and the like.”

When asked if there seems to be a typical recovery period for people diagnosed with COVID-19, Dr. Hablitzel explained that the time it takes to recover varies with the severity of illness in each case.

“There are some people that have no idea they’ve had it,” said Dr. Hablitzel. “If they haven’t had symptoms, it’s hard for us to know how long it took them to recover. There are some people who have symptoms and are able to get better in a week or two, but then there are others who become profoundly ill, to the point that they can wind up in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) on a ventilator. It’s hard to predict what each patient’s recovery will be – it all depends on the seriousness of their illness, and unfortunately, that is not predictable. Older individuals and those with chronic health problems – heart disease, lung disease, etc. – are at greater risk to have a serious illness, but there have been cases of people who were otherwise young and healthy becoming profoundly ill. That is the frustrating part – it’s hard to predict who that might happen to,” Dr. Hablitzel remarked.

”In general, younger, healthier people are doing better with this, but not always,” Dr. Hablitzel continued, moving forward. “That’s why it’s so important to keep up safe social distancing and personal protections such as washing hands frequently, not touching your face, mouth, or eyes, etc. None of us know what our risks are, or how seriously we would become ill, and even if we don’t become ill ourselves, we can participate in spreading the virus to someone who is at risk.”

Dr. Hablitzel explained that the good news in Ohio, and certainly southwest Ohio, is that the rise in number of cases has been significantly less than it could have been (as expected in the earlier predictions). “The speed at which people have been infected and become ill has been at a slower rate, and there has not been as great of a demand on our critical hospital resources,” Dr. Hablitzel noted. “There’s been a bed for everyone who’s needed it. That’s the whole point of (our efforts to “flatten the curve” in Ohio). If the rise in number of cases isn’t as steep – if it doesn’t go as high – it buys us time to take care of people in hospitals, discharge them, and have beds available.”

The speed at which Ohio took action to combat the spread of the virus was a contributing factor to its successes in flattening the curve. “I think we are seeing the results (and the benefit) of that quickness to introduce a social distancing / stay-at-home order here in Ohio,” said Dr. Hablitzel. “The risk is that if we become complacent, think we don’t need to worry about this anymore, and start relaxing these measures too soon we’ll start to see our numbers spike. The time will come when we’ll be able to resume a more normal life, but not yet. It can’t be done too early.”

“The experts are going to have to help determine when and how to reopen things as we return to normal, but I suspect that it will be a different normal,” Dr. Hablitzel added. “I think we’re going to be doing things in the future differently than how we have before because of this pandemic. I think this will affect the way we live for some time.”

When asked if he thought Ohio’s stay-at-home order would be extended past its current end date of May 1, Dr. Hablitzel said: “My gut feeling, if I had to guess, is that it probably will be extended. There may be a relaxation of some restrictions, but to really stop that order and open things up again, I think we’re going to need to be able to better see where we’ve had cases, and also see a steady decline in new cases for several weeks – we’re not really there yet. I think we’re probably approaching the peak, but we can’t know that – we won’t know if we’ve reached the peak until we’ve passed it and seen numbers start to fall. Another thing is, to enter into a recovery phase, we’re really going to need to have better information of how many people have been infected.”

Dr. Hablitzel explained that improved testing and more accurate data is vital to making the best decision on when to end the stay-at-home order. “As more and more testing becomes available, and more and more data is received, that will help us make those decisions. But I think that two weeks from now is probably a little bit too early to say that things can go back to normal.”

“While I do think it’s going to be longer than May 1, I don’t think it’s going to be as long as we thought it’d be a few weeks ago – that’s the good news,” Dr. Hablitzel continued. “I don’t think it’s going to take as long as we feared it would, provided everyone keeps doing their part.”

Hablitzel added that testing for antibodies – developed in those who have had COVID-19 and recovered from it – will result in further useful data to determine how the virus has spread.

The Adams County Coronavirus Information Call Center, established early this month, will soon be combined into the Adams County Health Department’s normal operations, said Dr. Hablitzel, due to a lack of recent calls. “Part of that is because in Ohio, I think we’ve done such a good job of making information available that there hasn’t been as much need for it,” he said. “I think we have done well enough in getting the word out, and we’ll continue to answer questions through the Adams County Health’s Department regular phone number at (937) 544 – 5547.”

When asked how local healthcare workers continue to cope with additional stress due to this virus and its impact, Dr. Hablitzel said: “There is stress with everyone. Something’s going on that has never gone on before – you can’t just think of an example in your lifetime when people were ordered to stay at home. There are different routines- we get comfortable with our regular routine, and when it’s gone that is stressful. But I think healthcare providers are finding different ways to do their jobs. They’re doing a lot by telephone and video when possible to keep a lesser number of people coming through their doors and sitting in the waiting room, for example. A lot of the businesses still open – that are essential – have changed the way they staff their businesses. We’re doing that at the Health Department – we’ve established a couple shifts where some work in the office and others work at home to practice what we preach, maintaining social distancing.”

Hablitzel explained that while a few local healthcare workers had been tested for COVID-19, none had tested positive to his knowledge. “Healthcare workers are certainly at risk because they are often in close contact with people who are ill,” he said. “Workers in hospitals that are caring for a lot of patients who have COVID-19 are at risk, and the shortage of PPE increases that risk. Fortunately, in our rural area, we don’t have cases in intensive care beds, people on ventilators – just the low number of sick people has reduced our risk here, but we have many local people in health care who drive to Cincinnati or other areas for work. People that take care of others – all people in health care – are clearly at a higher risk, and we worry a lot about them. Those are the individuals who are a priority to be tested should they be exposed or start to show symptoms.”

“There is stress involved in this – we have to recognize that,” Dr. Hablizel concluded. “When people in healthcare are taking care of someone with a cough or fever, they’re certainly aware and thinking, ‘Could this person be ill? Could this be a risk for me?’ The fact that they do this work means that there is something special about these people, but that awareness – that stress – also has an effect on their bodies. It affects both physical health and emotional health. We have to take care of ourselves, eat well, have proper rest, and reach out to our friends and family for support. That’s important for health care providers and the general public. We have to take care of ourselves and our community – that’s what’s going to get us through all of this.”