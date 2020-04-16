Marjorie Nesbitt, 91, of West Union, Ohio, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Monarch Meadows Nursing Center in Seaman. She was born April 17, 1928 in Lynx in Adams County. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl H. Nesbitt; parents, Herman and Mabel (Rothwell) Conn; one granddaughter, Tammy Jo Price; one great-grandson, Bradley Wade Nesbitt; one brother, Tracy Conn; and three sisters, Bernice Stewart, Lucille Potts, and Grace Henderson,

Marjorie is survived by two sons, Jerry Wayne Nesbitt of West Union and Junior Eugene Nesbitt of Cherry Fork; six daughters, Doris Bayless of Lynx, Gloria Lewis of Lynx, Wanda Grooms of Peebles, Nickie Webb of Waynesville, Janice Patrick of West Union, and Patty Nesbitt of Peebles; two brothers, Paul Conn of Peebles and Junior Conn of Groveport; 30 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Marjorie was a homemaker and gardener. She attended the former Praise and Worship Christian Center at Lawshe in Meigs Township.

The private visitation is Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public graveside funeral and interment is 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the East Liberty Cemetery at Lynx in Brush Creek Township. Pastor Dale Little will officiate.

Lafferty Funeral Home Inc., West Union, is serving the family