Report of possible shooting near Seaman

There are UNCONFIRMED reports of a possible shooting incident today near Greenbrier Road, just north of Seaman.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, firefighters, life squads and an Air Evac Lifeteam unit converged at a residence in the 1500 block of Greenbrier Road in Adams County’s Scott Township at approximately 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 15.

The incident is under investigation by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

All reports are unconfirmed at this point and the Defender will follow the story as more information becomes available.

Update: (8:15 p.m.)- “There was an officer-involved shooting,” said Steve Irwin, Senior Public Information Officer at the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. “The officers that were involved are okay. The Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to process the crime scene and assist in the investigation.”

Mr. Irwin did not have information on the suspect. BCI was requested at approximately 4 p.m. by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

(Photos courtesy of The Highland County Press)