March 24, 2020

Robert M. Long III, Hamilton, OH, 70/55 Spd/2nd, Fine $59, Court Cost $59

Shelly Gould, Manchester, Agg/Poss/Drugs, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice. This matter will be presented to the Adams County Grand Jury at a later date.

Phillip Stout, Manchester, Make/Fals/Alarm, Fine $100, Court Cost $100, Special Conditions: To be released from Jail on Sunday, 3/22/2020, No probation, concurrent jail time on B & C Cases.

Phillip Stout, Manchester, Resist Arrest, Fine $49, Special Conditions: Release on Sunday, 3/22/20, No probation; Concurrent Jail time on A & C Cases.

Phillip Stout, Manchester, Per. Disorderly, Fine $48, Special Conditions: Release on Sunday, 3/22/20, No probation, Concurrent Jail time on A & B Cases.

James M. Saling, Felicity, OH, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100

Amy J. Smalley, Peebles, Stop Sign, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Jason W. Ratliff, Winchester, Speed 77/55, Fine $44, Court Cost $100

James A. Davis III, Trenton, OH, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100

Crystal Grooms, Manchester, Disorderly Cond, Fine $150, Court Cost $100

Jaylen T. Ryan, Seaman, Speed 68/55, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Todd A. Marallen, Loveland, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Guy D. Aldrich, Peebles, A.C.D.A., Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Rickey R. Woodruff, West Union, Speed 68/55, Fine $22, Court Cost $175

Rickey R. Woodruff, West Union, Speed 72/55, Fine $42, Court Cost $175

Tony L. Biship, Aberdeen, DUS, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as defendant is currently in prison

Samuel S. Kimmerly Jr, West Union, Cast/Artip/Ligh, Fine $250, Court Cost $169, Special Conditions: Pay $250 in Restitution to ODNR; No probation. All sentenced run concurrent. Forfeit 30.06 Rifle & Deer parts to ODNR.

Samuel S. Kimmerly Jr, West Union, Take/Deer/Rifl, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement, CRB 2000026 A,D.

Samuel S. Kimmerly Jr, West Union, Hunt/After/Hour, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement, CRB 2000026 A,D.

Samuel S. Kimmerly Jr, West Union, Fail/Game/Check, Fine $250, Court Cost $48, Special Conditions: Pay $250 in Restitution to ODNR; Forfeit 30.06 Rifle to O.D.N.R., No probation, all sentences run concurrent.

Samuel S. Kimmerly Jr, West Union, False Information, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement CRB 2000027 B.

Samuel S. Kimmerly Jr, West Union, Poss/Deer/Parts, Fine $250, Court Cost $100, Special Conditions: Pay Restitution in the amount of $250 to O.D.N.R., Forfeit 30.06 Rifle & Deer parts to O.D.N.R.; No probation; all sentences run concurrent.

Tricia A. Laug, Jackson, OH, Speed 69/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100, Special Conditions: Amended from 4511.21D2 Speed 79/60

Eli Hill, West Union, Theft, Fine $135, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation; stay away from Speedway in West Union

Eli Hill, West Union, Crim/Trespass, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement, CRB 2000036 A

Charles D. Mahon III, West Union, No O.L., Fine $100, Court Cost $131, Special Conditions: Amended from 4510.11 DUS/Non Compl. Proof of Insurance shown & valid per dispatch.

Trevor Bowling, Rarden, OH, Falsification, Fine $100, Court Cost $155, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation, Release from Adams County Jail today, May have other holders; review Candidacy for phased intervention through probation.

Trevor Bowling, Rarden OH, Poss. Marijuana, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement, CRB 20000108A.

Sara Doss, Seaman, No O.L., Fine $100, Court Cost $71

Adam Steinbrunner, West Union, Exp O.L. < 6 months, Fine $100, Court Cost $71

Adam Steinbrunner, West Union, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $48

Marty D. Nichols, West Union, No O.L., Fine $100, Court Cost $100

Bobbie Trotter, West Union, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Levi Skinner, Peebles, FTY Right Way, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Crystal M. Sanders, Indianapolis, IN, DUS-FRA, Fine $100, Court Cost $100

Terence L. Taylor, Maysville, KY, Speed 69/55, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

March 31, 2020

Cole Masterson, Manchester, Domestic Violence, Fine $100, Court Cost $157, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation, Condition of bond, Stay away/No contact with Victim (A.M.) Released from Jail 3/26/2020.

William D. Foreman, Cincinnati, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

Jessica Gardner, West Union, DUS/Lic Forf, Fine $100, Special Conditions: 8 hours Community service to be completed by 9/1/2020.

Brittany E. Klaas, Cincinnati, Tinted Windows, Fine $44, Court Cost $146

Robert W. Bentley, Manchester, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Michael Herrmann, Frankin, OH, Weapon/Intox, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed, Plead to domestic violence companion case

Michael Herrmann, Franklin , OH, Assault, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed, Plead to domestic violence companion case

Michael Herrmann, Franklin, OH, Domestic Violence, Fine $133, Special Conditions: No probation, to be released from Adams County Jail on 4/25/20, subject to Parole holder.

Lauren Hargis, Cincinnati, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Cole Wayne Huffman, Port William, OH, Unauthor/Use/Ve, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice as the Victim no longer wishes to pursue.

Jill M. Combs, West Union, Red Light/Turn, Fine $15, Court Cost $175

Arthur Phillips, Manchester, Deposit Litter, Fine $250, Court Cost $205, Special Conditions: No probation

Devin Tolle, Peebles, Crim/Damaging, Fine $110, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation, No Contact/Stay away from Victim (H.C.) Pay restitution of $926 to probation.

Gilva L. Blevins, Blue Creek, Disorderly Cond, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed, Defendant plead guilty to TRD 2000338 A, B

Jody C. Waldron, Blue Creek, Disorder/Intoxi, Fine $25, Court Cost $102

Christopher I. Daniels, West Union, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Lori Fish, Winchester, Disorder/Intoxi, Fine $25, Court Cost $100

