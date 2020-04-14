Adams County Common Pleas Court Report

March 27, 2020

Civil Division

Gordon Queen vs William R. Francis, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry (Release of exhibits) filed. Parties were given notice on 11/27/19. Parties have failed to retrieve the exhibits within 60 days Fiscal Officer shall immediately dispose or destroy exhibits.

Toy Etienne vs John T. Etienne, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry (Release of exhibits) filed. Parties were given notice on 12/5/19, parties have failed to retrieve the exhibits within 60 days Fiscal Officer shall immediately dispose or destroy exhibits.

Alan B. Evans, Et Al vs Dayton Power & Light Co., Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry (Release of Exhibits) filed. Parties were given notice on 12/5/19, parties have failed to retrieve the exhibits within 60 days. Fiscal Officer shall immediately dispose or destroy exhibits.

Terry Grooms vs James A. Dalton, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry (Release of exhibits) filed. Parties were given notice on 11/27/19, parties have failed to retrieve the exhibits within 60 days Fiscal Officer shall immediately dispose or destroy exhibits.

George Dotson vs Doug Hauke, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry (Release of exhibits) filed. (Parties were given notice on 11/27/19, parties have failed to retrieve the exhibits within 60 days Fiscal Officer shall immediately dispose or destroy exhibits.

Tirzah Jones vs Teddy Etal Jones, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry (Release of exhibits) filed. Parties were given notice on 11/27/19,Parties have failed to retrieve the exhibits within 60 days Fiscal Officer shall immediately dispose or destroy exhibits.

Green Tree Servicing, Llc vs Wesley W. Woollard, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry (Release or exhibits) filed. Parties were given notice on – 11/27/19, Parties have failed to retrieve the exhibits within 60 days Fiscal Officer shall immediately dispose or destroy exhibits.

Randell Walker, Et Al vs Larry Rose, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry (Release or exhibits) filed. Parties were given notice on -11/27/19, Parties have failed to retrieve the exhibits within 60 days Fiscal Officer shall immediately dispose or destroy exhibits.

Unifund CCR Partners vs Mary Helterbridle, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry (Release or exhibits) filed. Parties were given notice – 11/27/19, Parties have failed to retrieve the exhibits within 60 days Fiscal Officer shall immediately dispose or destroy exhibits

Anthium, Llc vs Melissa L. Sorenson, Judgment Entry: Order withdrawing Sale Filed.

Charles Russ vs Cincinnati East Terminal, Judgment Entry: Hearing on Entry is scheduled for 5/4/20 at 8:30 a.m., If dismissal is received before that time, Then this hearing shall be vacated.)

Lisa Newman, Treasurer vs Brenda Boland, Judgment Entry: Entry confirming sale and ordering distribution of proceeds filed.

Phillip Stapleton vs The Dayton Power & Light Co., Judgment Entry: Agreed order extending defendants’ deadline for identification of witnesses including experts filed. (The Court extends the Defendants’ deadline for identification to witness including experts to 5/1/2020.)

Freedom Mortgage Corporation vs Steven Cox, Judgment Entry: Confirmation Entry of sale and distribution of proceeds filed.

Tammie Kingrey vs Thomas Partin, Judgment Entry: Entry Filed. (The Mediation shall be set for 6/12/2020 at 9:00 a.m.)

Fifth Third Bank vs Andrew Graham, Judgment Entry: Entry withdrawing property from Sheriff’s sale filed.

Wilmington Savings Fund vs Paris E. Chambers, Judgment Entry: Order Filed. (Motion to stay is well taken and hereby granted.)

Citibank, N.A. vs Josh Dailey, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Judgment found in favor of the Plaintiff.)

PHH Mortgage Corporation vs James Roger Kirker, Judgment Entry: Order dismissing Case filed. (This complaint is hereby dismissed without prejudice at Plaintiff’s Cost, payable within 30 days.)

Criminal Division

State of Ohio vs Paul Carter, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry Filed. (Upon motion to continue the reporting time of the State of Ohio set for 3/24/2020; Upon review and for good cause shown, It is ordered that the reporting time shall be continued and set for 3/27/20 by the end of business.)

State of Ohio vs Tony Sowards, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (It is order of the Court that the Probation Department of Adams County conduct an investigation.)

State of Ohio vs Nicole Brewsaugh, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry Filed. (This Case is dismissed without prejudice.)

State of Ohio vs Michael Flaugher, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Parties stipulated to mandatory four year sentence and good time credit was acknowledged and waiver per stipulation, No further modification of sentence will be granted.)

State of Ohio vs Sealed, Sealed, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant has successfully completed the intervention plan, The Court orders this matter be dismissed, Defendant’s record should be sealed.)

State of Ohio vs Israel Shiveley, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court finds the Defendant’s motion for judicial release not well taken and hereby denied.)

State of Ohio vs David Deatley Jr, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry on Sentencing- Count 001 Defendant convicted of AGG poss of drugs, F5, Sentenced to 2 yrs Comm. Control, 50 hrs comm. service, Shall engage in Outpatient drug treatment, shall submit DNA testing.

State of Ohio vs Cassandra D. Brown, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry on sentence filed. (Defendant convicted of theft, Complicity to forgery, Complicity to telecommunications fraud, theft, tampering with records, Medicaid eligibility fraud; Defendant is sentenced to five years; 120 hours Community service; Restitution of $30,116.98 ($1,000 due before 3/23/20 with monthly payments of $458.27, Commencing June 2020, County Jail time of 30 days, Defendant shall be prohibited from personal.

State of Ohio vs Joshua McCann, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry on sentencing on Count 001 Defendant convicted of AGG poss, F5, Sent to 2 yrs Comm. Control, 1 yr ISP, 120 hrs com. service, $1,000 Fine, AA/NA 2 per week, County Jail Time 9 a.m. 7/3/20 to 9:00 a.m. 7/6/20, complete recovery.

State of Ohio vs Kristina Hughes, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant shall not have any contact with any person less than 18 years of age or any adult physically disable in any manner.)

State of Ohio vs Kristina Hughes, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant will be placed on electronic home monitoring.)

State of Ohio vs Stephanie Purdon, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Hearing on bond modification was held, Written report from DOC as to timeline to remove patient from synthetic heroin; shall meet in consideration for Vivitrol)

State of Ohio vs Julie Brock, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant entering Star due to being sentenced by another jurisdiction, Sentencing will be continued to allow time to complete treatment, Sentencing is rescheduled for 8/18/20 at 12:00 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Sonya Couch, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court does not find the motion for intervention in lieu of conviction to be well taken, Considering the defendant has been through the Star program.)

State of Ohio vs Rickey Bohl Jr, Judgment Entry: Entry Filed. (The Court grants the defense Counsel’s motion to withdraw, the Defendant does not meet the income guidelines for a public defender, Jury trial is vacated, Status review set for 4/8/20 at 9:30 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Kelly Henderson, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry on sentencing- Count 001 sentenced to 10 months ODRC, 63 days of credit as of 3/5/2020.

State of Ohio vs Anthony Knott Jr, Judgment Entry: Pre-Trial Order Filed. (Final pretrial on 4/28/20 at 12:30 p.m. and Jury trial on 5/26/20 & 5/27/2- at 9:00 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Julie Brock, Judgment Entry: Copy of Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant will be entering the STAR program due to being sentenced by another jurisdiction, Defendant’s sentencing will be continued to allow time to successfully complete treatment, Sentencing is rescheduled for 8/18/20 at 12:00 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Justin Conn, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (It is ordered that the suppression hearing shall be continued and set for 4/20/20 at 1:00 p.m., Jury trial dates are rescheduled for 5/11/20 & 5/12/20 at 9:00 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Dustin Gash, Judgment Entry: Entry granting motion to continue filed. (Hearing is reset for 4/20/20 at 11 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Sharon Sites, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. ($30,000 O.R.)

State of Ohio vs Sharon Sites, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant wishes to enter a change of plea, Trial date is vacated, Change of plea set for 4/20/20 at 9:00 a.m., Sentencing set for 5/11/20 at 12:00 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Victor Moss, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Bond modified to $50,000 O.R.)

State of Ohio vs Victor Moss, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant placed on electronic home monitoring as condition of bond. Defendant may be responsible for reimbursement)

State of Ohio vs Devon Myers, Judgment Entry: Pre-trial Order Filed. (Final pretrial on 4/10/20 at 10:00 a.m. and Jury trial on 5/4/20 & 5/5/20 at 9:00 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Timothy Stamm, Judgment Entry: Pre-trial Order Filed. (Final pretrial on 4/10/20 at 9:30 a.m. and Jury trial on 5/4/20 & 5/5/20 at 9:00 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs William Buschard Jr, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry on arraignment filed. (Bond set at $30,000 O.R., Plus attached conditions, $25 Bond surcharge, Victim of Crime & Indigent defense $60 within 60 days.)

State of Ohio vs William Buschard Jr, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry order assigning Counsel filed. (Sarah Shelton appointed as Counsel.)

State of Ohio vs William Buschard Jr, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry Filed. (It is hereby ordered that said indictments shall be amended.)

State of Ohio vs Christopher Mullis, Judgment Entry: Entry granting leave to withdraw filed. (Motion for leave to withdraw as appointed Counsel is hereby granted.)

State of Ohio vs Christopher Mullis, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court appoints Bruce Wallace as Counsel for this matter, Pretrial is set for 4/1/20 at 9:30 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Dennis Taylor, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry on arraignment filed. (Bond set at $30,000, Plus attached conditions, $25 bond surcharge, Victim of Crime & Indigent defense $60 within 60 days.)

State of Ohio vs Dennis Taylor, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry order assigning Counsel filed. (Anthony Baker appointed as Counsel.)

Domestic Relations Division

Holly Jean Greiner vs Bradley Greiner, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry Filed. (It is therefore ordered that the Child support arrearage order of the obligor be terminated effective 2/9/2020, It is further ordered that sets shall be closed.)

Diana J. Jones vs Quint B. Jones, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry (Release of exhibits) filed. Parties were given notice on 12/5/19 parties have failed to retrieve the exhibits within 60 days Fiscal Officer shall immediately dispose or destroy exhibits.

Amy M. Gilpin vs Terry Gilpin, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry (Release of exhibits) filed. Parties were given notice on – 12/5/19, Parties have failed to retrieve the exhibits within 60 days Fiscal Officer shall immediately dispose or destroy exhibits.

Donald R. Ruggles vs Kelton S. Ruggles, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry (Release of exhibits) filed. Parties were given notice on 12/5/20 parties have failed to retrieve the exhibits within 60 days, Fiscal Officer shall immediately dispose or destroy exhibits.

Rick Darnell vs Valerie Ann Darnell, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, Hearing set for 6/11/2020 at 9:00 a.m.)

Shawn Marie Campbell vs Paul A. Campbell, Jr., Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry (Release of exhibits) filed. Parties were given on- 12/5/19, Parties have failed to retrieve the exhibits within 60 days Fiscal Officer shall immediately dispose or destroy exhibits.

Sharon Story Grooms vs George T. Grooms, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry (Release of exhibits) filed. Parties were given notice on – 12/5/19, Parties have failed to retrieve the exhibits within 60 days Fiscal Officer shall immediately dispose or destroy exhibits.

Kathy Jo Jordan vs Barry V.Jordan, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry (Release of exhibits) Filed. (Parties were given notice on – 12/5/19 Parties have failed to retrieve the exhibits within 60 days Fiscal Officer shall immediately dispose or destroy exhibits.

Malisa K. Gorman vs Dale R. Gorman, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry (Release of exhibits) filed. (Parties were given notice on- 12/5/19, Parties have failed to retrieve the exhibits within 60 days Fiscal Officer shall immediately dispose or destroy exhibits.

Sheila L. Hodges vs Christopher Hodges, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Is is ordered that the defendant appear for review hearing on 3/1/20 at 9 a.m.)

Erica L. Parker vs Jeremy L. Lewis, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry (Release or exhibits) filed. Parties were given notice on 0 12/5/19 Parties have failed to retrieve the exhibits within 60 days Fiscal Officer shall immediately dispose or destroy exhibits.

Stacey M. Stephenson vs Deborah Ann Stephenson, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry (Release of Exhibits) filed. Parties were given notice on – 12/5/19 Parties have failed to retrieve the exhibits within 60 days Fiscal Officer shall immediately dispose or destroy exhibits.

Veronica Kimmerly vs Donald Kimmerly, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, no further hearings will be scheduled.)

Cassandra D. Brown vs Brian Brown, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Upon motion of the Defendant and for good cause shown the pending motion in this matter are dismissed.)

Stephanie Davis-Steward vs Michael Steward, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (This Case was before the Court for review, Michael Steward shall appear for hearing on 6/4/2020 at 1:00 p.m.)

Sheena Young vs Christopher Young, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry Filed. (Matter before Court upon motion for adoption and Journalization of Administration orders, It is therefore ordered that Administrative Adjustment recommendation a copy of which is attached and marked Exhibit A is approved and adopted by the Court and made an order of this Court as fully as if rewritten herein)

Michael Lee Blevins vs Tammy Blevins, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Court has reviewed the motion for additional GAL fees submitted this date, The GAL deposit with the Clerk is to be released directly to the GAL)

Michael Lee Blevins vs Tammy Blevins, Judgment Entry: Agreed Entry/Decree of shared parenting filed. (Parties reached an agreement on all contested issues)

Darrell Hodge Jr. vs Kimberly Hodge, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (This Case was before the Court for review, Darrell Hodge Jr shall appear for hearing on 6/4/2020 at 1:00 p.m.)

Russell Gifford Jr vs Amanda Gifford, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Case before Court pursuant to the upcoming hearing on 3/31/2020 at 1:30 p.m., Counsel for CSEA shall prepare a child support worksheet and deliver to Counsel for Plaintiff, Counsel and Counsel for CSEA and a 14-day waiver is executed by the parties and entry is submitted to the Court on 3/30/2020 the parties and Counsel need not appear for hearing.)

Sierra Ann DeMint vs Mason Earl DeMint, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry Filed. (It is therefore ordered that the administrative adjustment recommendations is approved and adopted by the Court.)

Marrisa P. Steadman vs Andrew Steadman, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (This Case was before the Court for Contempt, Andrew Steadman shall appear for hearing on 4/23/2020 at 9:00 a.m.)

Stan Nicely vs Brooke Rowland, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry of dismissal filed. (This case is dismissed.)

Mary K. McCarty vs Shannon McCarty, Judgment Entry: Qualified Domestic Relations Order Filed.

Rick Kennedy II vs Sarah Spornhauer, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Upon motion of Plaintiff matter is dismissed.)

Gary Hoop vs Angela Hoop, Judgment Entry: Agreed Magistrate’s Order on continuance filed. (Hearing is continued until 5/5/20 at 3:00 p.m.)

Elaina Gibson vs Michael Gibson, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Upon motion of the Plaintiff and for good cause shown this matter is dismissed.)

Timothy R.B. Dillow vs Kayla A. Dillow, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order of continuance filed. (Case is set for a status Report/Conciliation on 7/8/20 at 8:30 a.m.)

Marla Young vs Christopher Young, Judgment Entry: Decree of dissolution filed. (Marriage dissolved.)

Wayne Glass vs Darlene Glass, Judgment Entry: Decree of dissolution filed. (Marriage dissolved.)

Jason Arnett vs Sara Arnett, Judgment Entry: Temporary Restraining Order Filed.

Kayla M. Grooms vs Darren P. Grooms, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry Filed. (Matter came before Court upon application for adoption and journalization of administration orders, It is therefore ordered that administrative order for child support and medical support a copy of which is attached hereto and marked exhibit A is approved and adopted by the Court and made an order of this Court as fully as if rewritten herein)