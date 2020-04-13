Michael L. Massie, 66 years, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Mike was born in Latham, Pike County, Ohio, on Jan. 18, 1954, the son of Bonnie (Adams) and the late Charles Massie. Mike was employed by the Woods Lumber Compan, in Peebles. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Peebles #594, and the National Cutting Horse Association.

In addition to his father, Mike was preceded in death by a sister, Machella Massie.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda (Gaffin) Massie, whom he married on Dec. 31, 1992, and by two daughters, Karlita (Tony Davis) Massie of Latham and Beth (Marty) Clay of Latham, as well as a daughter of the heart, CeCe Hummel of Winchester. He leaves behind his mother, Bonnie Massie of Latham; a sister, Marita Massie of Latham, several nieces and nephews; and two grandchildren, Madison Clay and Cutter Clay.

Graveside funeral services, officiated by Mike Brown, will be held at the convenience of the family, with burial following in the Gardner Cemetery in Pike County. The family is grateful for all thought and prayers, but with social distancing in effect, requests that only close family members attend the services.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

