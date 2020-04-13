Jessie Carl Stephenson, age 67 years of Peebles, Ohio passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. Jessie was born July 23, 1952 in Louden, Ohio to the late Willie Daniel and Anna Laurie (Whitt) Stephenson.

Survivors include one daughter, Stephanie King of Blue Creek, Ohio; one sister, Betty Stephenson of Peebles, Ohio; four brothers, Richard Stephenson of Peebles, Ohio, Bill Stephenson of Peebles, Ohio, Sam Stephenson of Troy, Ohio, and Joe Stephenson of West Union, Ohio; and two grandchildren ,Christa Hoffman of Vilseck, Germany and Raegyn King of Blue Creek, Ohio.

Following cremation a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

Family and friends can sign Mr. Stephenson’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.