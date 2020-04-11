John Chamblin, age 84 years, of Columbus, Ohio passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. Mr. Chamblin was born Sept. 4, 1935 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Ferlin and Hazel (Robinson) Chamblin.

Survivors include two daughters, Cheryl Lowry of North Lewisburg, Ohio and Lana Beirau of Columbus, Ohio; one son, Randy Chamblin of St. Augustine, Fla.; two brothers, David Chamblin of Cleveland, Ohio and George Chamblin of West Union, Ohio; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic a graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at noon at the Moores Chapel Cemetery with Tom Knauff officiating. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home o f West Union is serving the family.

