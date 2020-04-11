Jason (Jimmy) Taylor age 44 years, of Stout, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. Jason was born Sept. 9, 1975 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Pam (Sowkulech) Foulton and the late Carmel Taylor. Besides his father, Jason was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Taylo, and step father Dale Foulton.

Survivors include his mother Pam Foulton from West Union, Ohio; wife Linda Taylor of Stout, Ohio; two daughters, Crystal Haynes of Stout, Ohio and Lori Haynes of Stout, Ohio; one son, Brian Haynes of Stout, Ohio; five sisters, Melissa Chamblin of West Union, Ohio, Amanda Shively of Hillsboro, Ohio, Autumn Foulton of Winchester, Ohio, Hope Taylor of Minford, Ohio, and Lisa Beard of Urban, Ky.; three brothers, Brian Beard of Maryland, Chad Foulton of Florida, and Norman Taylor Jr. of Stout, Ohio; three grandchildren, Zach Haynes, Johnny Gleason, and Amy Gleason; several nieces and nephews; and stepmother Patty Taylor of Stout, Ohio.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, a private funeral service will be held. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at the Sandy Spring Cemetery with Owen Applegate officiating. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

