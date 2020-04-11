Helen Anderson

Helen N. Anderson, 89 years, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her residence.

Helen was born in Fleming County, Ky., on Oct. 9, 1930, the daughter of the late Fletcher and Ella (Gilkerson) Saunders. Helen found joy in caring for her home and family, as well as working for the family business and farm. She attended the Seaman Community Methodist Church. Helen was a member of the Methodist Women’s Group and Women’s AGLOW.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, and by her son Kelly Anderson. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, John B Anderson, whom she married on March 17, 1950. She also leaves behind a son, Larry “Doc” Anderson of Seaman; and a daughter-in-law, Sally Anderson of Seaman; a grandson, Jeremiah (Breah) Anderson of Winchester; and two great-grandchildren, Carson and Aubrea.

Private graveside services, officiated by Ken Johnson, will be held at the convenience of the family, with burial following in the Anderson Family Cemetery in Winchester. The family is grateful for all thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Helen’s name to Heartland Hospice Care, 205 North Street., P.O. Box 400, Lucasville, Ohio 45648-0400.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Lewis-Sullivan Chapel.

