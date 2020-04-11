Eddie R. Moore age 81 years, of Winchester, Ohio passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. Eddie was born Sept. 9, 1938 in Floyd County, Ky. to the late Harmon Moore Jr. and Anna (Miller). Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother David Moore.

Eddie attended the West Union Bible Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Wandalee Moore of Winchester, Ohio; three daughters, Bessie Moore of Lynchburg, Ohio, Sharon Doss of Wilmington, Ohio, and Jennifer Oakes and Jerry of Franklin, Ohio; three sons, Terry Moore and Marla of Versailles, Ky., Tim Moore of West Union, Ohio, and Bobby Moore and Diane of Winchester, Ohio; two stepsons, Richard Burgess of Greenfield, Ohio and Wayne Burgess and Kim of Leesburg, Ohio; two sisters, Patricia Kimberly and Francis of Venice, Fla. and Fonda Pertuset of Amelia, Ohi0; brother Vernon “Beau” Moore and Suzanne of Winchester, Ohio; several grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, a graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at the Cherry Fork Cemetery with Tim Carter officiating. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Eddie’s memory to the West Union Bible Baptist Church.

Family and friends can sign Eddie’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.