“The game gave me so much”

By Mark Carpenter-

When she walked across the stage at North Adams High School, Staci (Dinsmore) Pertuset never imagined what would come next for her. A standout on the hardwood for Coach Rob Davis and the Lady Devils, Pertuset went from NAHS to Southern State and then on to a remarkable career with the Ohio Christian Trailblazers, where she capped off her senior season with NAIA All-American recognition.

Basketball and family have always been a part of Pertuset’s life, dating back to her earliest memories of the game.

“My earliest memory of playing basketball goes back to the gym at the Adams County Christian School gym when my Dad was their varsity basketball coach. I was probably around four or five years old and I was always in the gym after school with my two older sisters and I remember always wanting to do drills with the team, so while they did their drills on the court, I would work on my ball handling. That was what I wanted to be best at.”

Pertuset’s basketball journey eventually led her to Coach Davis at North Adams, where her lengthy wing span and quick hands made her an integral part of the pressure defense that the Lady Devils employ, and she blossomed in her senior season, which led to local college coaches taking notice.

“As with most high school athletes, I have a lot of great memories of playing high school basketball. My senior season is really when I felt like I was allowed to play at my fullest potential and that became my favorite season of my high school career. During that season, I unknowingly was becoming prepared for college ball because I started ignoring the people who doubted my abilities and began to play with a confidence I never had before.”

With a little bit of a chip on her shoulder, Staci graduated high school (2016) but really hadn’t placed college or basketball in her future plans yet.

“I never really considered going to college because I was really unsure of what I wanted to do with my future. I decided the summer after graduation that I would play basketball at Southern State until I figured out what I wanted to do in the long term. Coach (Matt) Wells, from the very beginning, seemed extremely invested in me and had big plans to utilize my abilities on the court.”

“An opportunity to play at a higher level came unexpectedly when our SSCC JV team played Ohio Christian’s JV team and their coach began recruiting me. After I transferred to OCU, I experienced even higher expectations for myself from Coach (Brenda) Baker. Coach Baker and some incredible teammates pushed me to be the best basketball player that I could be.”

That career at Ohio Christian took off for Pertuset, especially in her recently completed senior season, where she put up an outstanding stat line- 21.1 points per game (656 for the season), while leading the NAIA in steals with 158 (4.9 per game). For her senior campaign, Pertuset tallied 135 assists and hauled down 262 rebounds and was named to the River States Conference All-RSC First Team. Staci was also named an NCCAA Scholar-Athlete (at least a 3.4 GPA), and topped things off by being honored as an Honorable Mention NAIA All-American.

“This award was well earned,” said OCU Head Coach Brenda Baker. “Staci is a special player and has been fun to watch her grow over the last few years. We will definitely miss her next year and wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

As a team, the Trailblazers had a complete turnaround season, after finishing just 3-25 the previous year. The Ohio Christian women were champions of the River States Conference Tournament and advanced on to the NAIA Division II National Tournament, where they dropped a first round game to number-one seeded Southeastern (Fla.), before the tourney was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. From 3-25, the OCU women improved to 21-12 in the 2019-20 season.

“Coming off a 3-25 record last season made the success this year even more special,” says Pertuset. “It seemed that all year long people doubted if we were truly a good team. After winning game after game, people still had doubts and OCU women’s basketball was still overlooked. I think this gave us a chip on our shoulder and every game we came out wanting to prove people wrong. That resulted in an RSC Tournament run in which we won every game by double digits and then a trip to the National Tournament. It’s truly a remarkable season to look back on and I feel extremely blessed that I got to go out this way in my senior season.”

Individually, Pertuset’s career-high 40 points came in a unique game, with fellow North Adams graduate Avery Harper on the other side of the court as a member of the Rio Grande women’s squad.

“It had been a long time since OCU had even beaten Rio Grande, but the two teams had always been rivals because of their proximity to each other,” said Pertuset. “We had played Rio earlier in the year and didn’t get the outcome we had hoped for. We knew we could have and should have beaten them, so losing to them again was not an option. Going into the game, all I knew is that I would do whatever it took to win. Beating Rio felt incredible and scoring 40 points was just icing on the cake. I was honestly just so proud of how my teammates stepped up big time and gave it all they could to pull that win out.”

“Going into college basketball, I had no idea what to expect. The success of my college career is in large part due to the incredible coaching staffs, my amazing teammates, and all the hard work we put in. It makes me feel very blessed just looking back at how my whole journey played out- going from someone who wasn’t even planning on going to college and now not being able to imagine what my life would have been like without it.”

Staci’s college career had another highlight, though this one came off the court as she got married to Aaron Pertuset, a former soccer player at North Adams. The couple currently lives in Circleville and for Staci, the future is still up in the air, especially with everything halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I hope I can find a good job that I enjoy going to every day,” she says. “The game of basketball gave me so much that after taking some time off I would love to get re-involved with the game in some way.”