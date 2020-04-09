By Mark Carpenter-

To say that 2020 has been some kind of interesting year for me would be a supreme understatement. From cancer in the family to losing my Mom way before I was ready, and now there is this. Never in a million years could I, or any of you for that matter, imagine that our lives would be the way they are at this time in history. And yes, this is history, something that will appear in future history books with photos of people walking the streets in masks, or maybe parents pulling their hair out as they quickly realize what teachers deal with every day.

April 1 marked my 10th anniversary with the Defender but I didn’t expect this kind of celebration. Of course, the loss of sports has been a big downer for a lot of people, including myself, thought it has also made many realize that like I have said in this column many times, sports is only a distraction, Boy, could I use a distraction about now. I’d much rather be sitting her on a Sunday afternoon writing about action on a diamond, 6-4-3 instead of COVID-19. Yes, writing about sports is part of my livelihood, but today I feel so bad for all of the high school athletes, especially the seniors, who had their spring season pulled right out from under them. Right now, I highly doubt that there will be another day of school in session this spring which means there won’t be a single baseball or softball game or track meet for me to photograph and write about. As of today, I haven’t even picked up my camera for 26 days.

Repetition is the best way to learn and the rules that we all need to follow have been posted and stated over and over and over, so people- do what you are told! I have put the “wash your hands” and “social distancing” instructions on our social media numerous times just to continually get the point across for those who feel they are invincible and therefore like to put the rest of us at risk. Like many of you, I have washed my hands and used the hand sanitizers more times in the last month than I have in years, but if that is what it takes to “flatten the curve” and get this thing in the rear view mirror, I’ll keep doing it and so should you.

The long-lasting effects of this pandemic will be impossible to measure. Families have been changed, businesses have been changed, and we all have learned to live in a style we never dreamed of. Don’t have tunnel vision, however, we aren’t the only ones doing this. The virus plays no favorites, it has infiltrated the entire world, people all over the world are taking the same precautions that we are taking. It will work, it’s just going to take a lot longer than any of us want, but following the rules is better than the other option.

I’m glad that news media was determined to be an essential business, and there’s no reason why it wouldn’t be. The dissemination of accurate information to the public is extremely important in a situation like we are experiencing now. Personally, I’ve stopped watching the daily “Wine With DeWine” deals, once I realized that I would get an email recap within an hour after. I was never a DeWine fan, always though he was just grandstanding for political position, but in this case I will gladly admit I was wrong. The Ohio governor has shown exceptional leadership skills, along with the new media darling in Amy Acton, in doing their best to every day emphasize how important it is to follow the rules and fight this virus. On the national lever, I just can’t listen to the President’s daily briefings, maybe because he tries to be some overly optimistic, or may be because public speaking just isn’t his forte. I just can’t follow.

We all have more free time on our hands now than perhaps we have ever had, and it is up to you to make the best of it. It’s hard when you can’t visit friends and relatives, I know. I have an 86-year old Dad who I know is lonely but I also know it’s risky for me to be around him. It’s tough not to be able to see your kids, which I can’t. It’s exceptionally hard to have a loved one in a nursing home or hospital and not be able to visit them. Let me give a huge shout out to all those healthcare workers on the front lines of this pandemic. A number of them are close friends of mine and I try to check on them often. Check on your loved ones often, especially those you can’t see in person. This new lifestyle is very mentally draining on everyone, but there will be an end and there will be a “return to normalcy”. Just gotta be patient folks and keep following the rules. It’s that simple, an invisible enemy is tough to fight.

I’ve taken advantage of the run of nice weather to do a lot of walking and so have a lot of other people, though sometimes I compare those I see to the zombie walkers on “The Walking Dead”, that same blank, “What the heck is going on?” look. With that in mind, I thought it good to close with this thought from Rick Grimes, a character on the “Dead” if you aren’t familiar with that name.

“Everything we’ve done, we’ve done together. We got here together, and we’re still here. Things have happened, but it’s always worked out for us, ‘cause it’s always been all of us. That’s how I know. “Cause long as it’s all of us, we can do anything.”