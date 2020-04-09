By Denae Jones-

I recently heard a story from a fella named Jim that I just have to share.

“There used to be a family at our little country church, New Hope United Methodist in Brown County, Ohio, who walked to church and brought Sheba, their Saint Bernard, with them. Long before I came as their pastor, those folks had already stopped coming, but old Sheba (unkempt and dirty, but always polite and quiet) was still faithful to attend each Sunday worship, laying on the floor at the foot of the pew where the family had always sat. It was a sad but unique blessing, of which the people were oddly enamored and proud.

However, being a discerning creature, every Sunday, when I would begin the sermon, Sheba would quietly arise and walk slowly to the back of the church where an usher would open the squeaky old door to let her go home. I never did figure out how to hold that dog’s attention, but at least most of the people liked me.

True story.”

I just love that story! I can picture that old dog walking in, and the anticipation from the church congregation of seeing her show up each week. Then, knowing she was a creature of habit, giggling a bit when she got up and walked to the back door to be let out. We all had some fun with Jim, trying to guess why Sheba would leave when he started his sermons. He’s a great preacher, so the best we could figure, she was going back home to try and get her people up there because the good part was about to begin.

Truth is, we are all creatures of habit, aren’t we? Even if we didn’t see it before, it’s clearly evident with most of us since the quarantine has been issued. We are used to routine. It gives us a sense of normalcy and comfort. We know what to expect.

Any other time, most of us complain that we don’t get enough time off work. But when the government tells your work to make you to stay home, it causes a wave of panic. The routine is broken. We don’t know what to expect. Many are laid off. Some can still work from home to keep the income coming in, but in many cases have to re-invent the way their job functions in order to stay afloat. Kids are home from school, childcare is under many restrictions, and all of our much-anticipated spring functions have been canceled. And, oh yeah… the COVID-19 virus may be anywhere at anytime, looming over us all.

For those of us who already struggle with anxiety, or are germaphobes or hypochondriacs, this creates a perfect storm, does it not? All of those ‘What if?” questions pop into our minds and bring a wave of fear and panic, which apparently tells our brains to go buy toilet paper. (Ha!)

I’ve got one word for you. REPLACE. Replace every negative thought in your head with a promise from God. The Bible is full of them!

He will fight for you. (Exodus 14:14)

He will give you strength when you are weary. (Isaiah 40:29)

He will be with you when you are afraid. (Isaiah 41:10)

He will give you wisdom. (James 1:5)

He will help you resist the devil. (James 4:7)

He will forgive you. (1John 1:9)

He will never leave you or forsake you. (Deuteronomy 31:8)

His angels will guard you. (Psalm 91:10-13)

God doesn’t want us to have a spirit of fear. He wants us to place our trust in Him. Because here’s the thing: If you look closely, something else is happening in our world right now, too.

Families are spending time together again. Sitting by fires, talking in person instead of over text, putting puzzles together, snuggling over popcorn and a movie, creating new recipes, reading books, working in the yard.

Kids are playing outside. Climbing trees, picking flowers, playing tag, hunting Easter eggs, walking their dogs.

Neighbors are checking in. Bringing food to those who are most susceptible to the virus, picking up sticks, offering to run necessary errands, talking over the fence.

Communities are rallying. Finding ways to continue to provide food for those who need it, giving free gifts to our medical staff and other essential workers, and even having church service at the drive-in!

People are praying like they have never prayed before! Social media is filled with great, new ideas and uplifting words.

Could it be that God is using this time of global pandemic to remind all of us what is really important? To slow us down. Force us to spend time. Embrace those quiet moments of reflection.

There are blessings in EVERYTHING if we just look for them.

May you all stay safe and healthy. Have a blessed week, friends!