Commissioners hold March 30 meeting

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on March 30, 2020 at the Government Center with the following members present: Ty Pell, Barbara Moore, and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Pell and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor John Cole. Court Administrator Veronica Grooms attended a portion of the morning session.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the minutes. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve transfers of funds. Vote: all aye .

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to adopt a resolution to designate FRS Transportation as the grantee for rural public transit programs in Adams County. Vote: all aye.

Dr. William Hablitzel, Health Commissioner, updated the Commissioners regarding the following COVID-19 issues: Testing; ODH Stay at Home order; Personnel scheduling; Return to work policies.

An activities report was filed by the Dog and Kennel Department for the week ending March 27, 2020.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to award the bid and enter into an agricultural lease agreement with Richard Terry for seventeen (17) acres at the Adams County Alexander Salamon Airport at the bid amount of $80 per acre for a period of five years. Vote: all aye.

Court Administrator Veronica Grooms discussed the following issues with the Board: Tactical Defense Institute (TDI) courthouse security changes and recommendations; Cost estimates for common pleas courtroom and county court window replacement; Revised travel reimbursement form; Determination of new hire health insurance commencement date.

ECD Holly Johnson discussed the following issues with the Commissioners: Adams County Training Center Project architect agreement; CDBG/Emergency Shelter Gap Funding Program; Home sewage treatment system program guidelines; County website upgrade/Facebook ; Elevator modernization project; Courthouse security/scanner; Winchester Industrial Park; COVID -19 policies and procedures.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to authorize the application for grant funding through Ohio Development Services Agency (CDBG) for the Emergency Shelter Gap Funding Program with Pike County Community Action Committee serving as lead agency as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into a contract with Tanner, Stone, Holsinger, Donges and Co. for the Adams County Training Center Project as presented by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to authorize the reassignment of the Ohio Water Development Agency and Ohio EPA Loan Agreement from Adams County to the Village of West Union as presented by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: all aye.

Linda Steele, EMS Board of Directors, discussed the following issues with the Commissioners: Personnel; Departmental budget meeting postposed; COVID-19 protocol update; Courthouse/public access policy; Supplies; Personnel policies RE: sick leave/self-quarantine; Supervisors’ hours; Air Care discussion; Elderly community support.

JFS Director Angela Richmond discussed the following issues with the Board: CSEA IV-D contracts with the Common Pleas Court (domestic and juvenile divisions) and Clerk of Courts; Personnel/work schedule.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the IV-D contract between the Adams County Child Support Enforcement Agency and the Adams County Common Pleas Court, Domestic Division, as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the IV-D contract between the Adams County Child Support Enforcement Agency and the Adams County Common Pleas Court, Juvenile Division, as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the IV-D contract between Adams County Child Support Enforcement Agency and Adams County Clerk of Courts as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen discussed the following legal issues with the Commissioners: Health insurance coverage eligibility date for new hires; COVID-19 policies and procedures.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into executive session with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen to discuss personnel at 11:10 a.m. in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: all aye.

President Pell reconvened the meeting at 11:20 a.m.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn, and the meeting was adjourned.