Hazel “Sissy” Newton, age 77 years of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Newton was born June 1, 1942 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Hartzel and Mary Lou (Shiveley) Bilyeu. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Wendall Bilyeu, D.K. Bilyeu, and an infant brother.

She was a member of the Hickory Ridge Church.

Survivors include her husband, Billy Newton of Manchester, OH; sister Kathy DeAtley of Seaman, Ohio; brother Lonnie Bilyeu of Manchester, Ohio; sister in law, Delores Bilyeu; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus pandemic, private funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 with a graveside service at noon at the Manchester Cemetery with Dave Hopkins officiating. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

Memorials can be made in Mrs. Newton’s memory to the Hospice of Hope.

