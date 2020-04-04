By Austin Rust-

In order to protect at-risk individuals from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which has continued to spread throughout Ohio, medical centers, nursing homes, and assisting living facilities have been ordered to limit visitations and allow only essential employees inside.

From the Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC), the Director of Nursing, Rachel Cummings, explains: “We have limited services to those that are essential. We have reviewed all outpatient clinic and surgical schedules, and with the assistance of providers, determined which tests, visits, and surgeries are essential to maintain and which ones could be rescheduled during this time to minimize exposure of patients and staff as well as decrease use of PPE resources.”

“We have limited visitors to the facility, complete a screening with all who enter the building utilizing screening questions, and perform a temperature check for all employees and patients who are not being immediately seen in the Emergency Department,” Cummings continued. “We have PPE and are utilizing strategies to conserve during this critical time,” she added, noting that the ACRMC remains on the lookout for additional supplies in anticipation of a surge in demand.

Cummings explained that allowed visitors are: those actively seeking treatment, those visiting for end-of-life situations, and if deemed necessary, adults accompanying those who need assistance in seeking treatment. “All visitors are being screened prior to entering the facility and may be asked to don a mask if screening triggers such,” Cummings noted, saying that further, all vendors are being asked to reschedule appointments unless delivering essentials.

Considering ACRMC’s outlook for the weeks ahead, Cummings explained: “We are preparing for the surge, putting processes in place to protect our staff and patients, gathering supplies, and ensuring we have what we need when the potential surge comes to our community.”

“We currently have the ability to test for COVID-19. However, to qualify for COVID-19 testing, there is a screening process in place to determine when the test is to be obtained,” she concluded, explaining that this required screening process is in-line with CDC and ODH models for testing.

From Monarch Meadows Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, a nursing home located very near the ACRMC in Seaman, Administrator Haley Jo Davis explained similar restrictions on visitation.

“The safety of residents and staff at our facility is the top priority,” Davis began. “We have tried to decrease the amount of people in our facility as much as possible – only the essential staff are allowed. That includes our regular staff as well as any kind of contracted staff that are essential, such as hospice providers. Outside of that, (access is limited) to ensure we keep the virus out.”

“iPads have been ordered from our corporation, and are currently on the way to our facility,” Davis added. “That way, we can use a HIPPA-compliant platform to still let the family members and residents still get face-time with each other. We also have a lot of family members come to the facility and stand outside of a glass door, where they can talk to loved ones on a phone and still see them in person. We have been sending Facebook messages out to our residents’ family members so that they know they’re doing okay. That interaction is a big part of the care here.”

Davis also noted that Monarch Meadows has been tracking all of its residents’ temperatures and completing respiratory assessments each day to monitor for changes that could indicate infection.

Davis explained that even for essential people allowed into the facility, access has been limited to one entrance. “We perform a full screen anytime anyone enters the facility – we even check staff coming back from lunch,” she said. “We take their temperature and go through a set of questions, asking if they have any symptoms, if they’re taking any medicine that would affect temperature, if they’ve traveled to any hotspots of COVID-19, if they’ve had any interaction with people who tested positive, etc.” Davis added that delivery drivers have been asked to call ahead before any delivery, and to leave supplies at the door if possible instead of coming in.

“Inside, we’ve posted visual reminders for everyone,” Davis continued. “Our biggest key point is hand hygiene – encouraging both staff and residents to wash their hands as much as possible. All residents have been encouraged to stay in their rooms. Activities are now available to residents in their rooms. Activities are limited to gatherings of six people, and they must keep six feet apart.”

Considering Monarch Meadows’ outlook for the weeks ahead, Davis explained: “I would say the outlook for us is pretty good. We have a healthy stock of PPE within our facility, then also at our corporation. We’ve been going through daily education with our staff, working each day to meet the latest federal and state guidelines. All of the steps taken are for the good of our residents and staff – that really is our top priority. These efforts are to help keep the virus out of the facility.”

“I just want to thank our staff and other medical front line staff battling this virus everyday. We are blessed at Monarch Meadows with some of the most compassionate and caring healthcare workers and could not thank them enough for their current and continued efforts to provide the best care possible for our residents,” Davis concluded.

From Adams County Manor, a nursing home located on south State Route 41 in West Union, Administrator Brendan Houser answered the following questions from The People’s Defender:

What changes (if any) have been made to normal operations since the COVID-19 outbreak? Have services offered been affected? (If they have, how so?)

“The majority of changes to our operations since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak relate to policies and protocol around limiting potential exposure to our residents. This includes attempting to contain residents to their primary units of the facility, eliminating all events that require group setting such as communal dining and large group activities, and performing health screens on any individual who is accessing the facility including staff.”

“The amount of assessments conducted on residents have greatly increased, including full respiratory assessments, temperature monitoring, and signs and symptom observing for every resident, every shift. Most services offered are continuing. Contracted vendors such as our third party Lab and Imaging companies continue to access the facility to provide their service. This, of course, is following a full screening and collecting personal information from those vendors’ employees and requiring them to don necessary PPE when entering the units of the facility.”

What kinds of precautions have been taken to protect employees, residents, and visitors (if allowed) from the virus? Has there been any difficulty in supplying staff with PPE?

On top of full screens and temperature checks to gain access to the facility, per ODH and Governor’s orders, we are in Full Visitor Restriction at this time. This means as a preventative measure we are only allowing essential staff/services and emergency personnel into the facility following a screen. The only exception to this right now are for those residents currently receiving Hospice services. They are allowed one visitor at a time, contained to that resident’s room between the hours of 8:30 a.m. And 6 p.m. Standard PPE is in use as needed and conservation techniques are in place to ensure our PPE supply will last and be available in the event of known exposure or confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the building, which we have not had to date.”

“Yes, there has been difficulty obtaining and keeping a good supply and stock of PPE. Every vendor currently has allocations in place for how much PPE can be obtained through standard ordering each month so that they can maintain adequate supply to deliver. Conserving what stock we have has been a challenge but we are effectively managing. We have put protocols in place on what types of scenarios and situations require the use of our PPE. Up until very recently, there was much concern around not having any supply of the recommended n95 masks that are being used around exposed and confirmed cases. I was able to finally obtain some of those masks from a distributor on the West Coast. We definitely paid for them as a little price gouging was involved but when it comes to the safety and welfare of our staff and residents, it’s a major relief to have those in stock.”

Have the rules for visitors changed? (If they have, how so?) Have measures been taken to limit walk-ins, or the number of people inside of the building at one time?

“I hit already on Visitor Restriction in place. It’s been a major challenge for many residents and their loved ones not being able to see each other face to face every day. We have found alternatives through video conferencing platforms, phone calls, letters and social media that most residents and families are utilizing often and getting more familiar with. We are making every effort to have the same direct care staff working the same units every time they work a shift for consistent assignment purposes. It’s better for the residents to keep familiar caregivers as much as possible on their units and it’s just one more way of keeping exposure down if everyone continues to work the same areas and we’re not crossing units with staff, or at least keep it as minimal as possible.”

What is Adams County Manor’s outlook for managing COVID-19 in the next few weeks?

“Adams County Manor will continue the course with heeding any and all advice, recommendations and measures from the CDC, Local and State Health Departments, the Governor and our regulatory agencies. Just like nearly all other Post-Acute providers at this time, this pandemic has increased the burden on our frontline, direct care staff. Not allowing staff who are experiencing any type of or showing any signs of illness has left many staff members with having to pick up slack. Whether it’s coming in to cover sick co-workers, being mandated to stay longer than their scheduled shifts or performing job duties that are not commonly associated with that person’s position with the company, every capable staff member has stepped up and pitched in and continues to do so.

The part that overwhelms me with gratitude for these staff members is that during this entire situation, you are not hearing people complain about how much they are having to step up. The phrase ‘That’s not my job’ doesn’t exist at this moment. Our staff fully grasps the magnitude of the current pandemic and has initiated an ‘All hands on deck’ approach when it comes making sure our residents are cared for, their needs are being met and they are safe. It’s incredible human beings doing amazing things for the benefit of those who need it most without thinking twice about it. Putting themselves in harm’s way on a daily basis but never second guessing it because the compassion they have for others supersedes any fear or concern they may have for themselves. They are the real heroes disguised in scrubs and there are providers and facilities all over the country right now flooded with these extraordinary folks, but none more than what we have right here in Adams County. They are a light in the current darkness of this world. We remain in a state of constant information gathering from those providing guidance and we will continue to be ready and willing to change and adjust as much as necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of those receiving and providing care in our facilities. While data continues to suggest that this thing is not near the end yet, we will remain diligent and motivated to give our best every minute of every day. We will get through this together, as caregivers, individuals and members of a community that genuinely have care and concern for one another, however long it takes.”