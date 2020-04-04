By Mark Carpenter-

Local students have a lot of time on their hands these days, since the schools have been closed by order of the governor, but two young ladies from the North Adams district decided to do their part to assist those most in need during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Alyssa and Alanna Mays of Winchester made the choice to use some of their free time in a most productive way, pulling out the necessary materials and the old sewing machines to produce the protective masks that are so desperately needed by healthcare workers, those with compromised health, and others considered essential workers who are taking a risk each day to protect the rest of the population.

Thus far, the girls have produced over 100 masks, created and shared with friends, family, and neighbors. Requests for their masks have come from as far away as New York and the girls vow to continue to provide their product as long as they can continue to get supplies.

“We purchased some supplies prior to the stay-home order, but now it’s difficult to find elastic,” said the girls’ mother Jamie. “We had items donated from friends and family to help the girls continue their sharing efforts. Material, elastic, and coated ties are used to create them.”

“There are a lot of people doing great things. This is just something small we could do to help.”

“I just wanted to help provide a type of safety or those who are still working and I wanted to protect loved ones that are more susceptible. I’ve sewn stockings and bags for several collections so since I have the ability, I’m using my free time to give back.

“Creating these masks is important to me because I have always loved to share,” said Alanna. “I would much rather see a smile on someone’s face because they got a gift than to receive a gift myself. Giving out a mask is great because I can share love and kindness but also provide someone with safety.”

Each mask produced by these young ladies comes with a special message:

“Dear Family, Friend, or Neighbor,

We wanted to let you know that you were thought of during this uncertain time. We decided to make masks to help protect each of you working essentially with the public. These handmade masks are sewn with love and care, please take it with you everywhere. Not intended to be perfect, but they will protect you just like you’re protecting us. We are extremely grateful for our God, the opportunity to provide these, and YOU!”

Alyssa Mays is a CCP student who just celebrated her 17th birthday in quarantine, while sister Alanna is a 12-year old seventh grade student at North Adams.