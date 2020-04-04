Community volunteers distribute meals to at-risk students during school closure

By Austin Rust-

On Thursday, March 12, Governor Mike DeWine announced that due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, he had signed an order to close all Ohio K-12 schools for a period of several weeks. During this closure, which began Monday, March 16, and will now extend to Friday, May 1 (per Governor DeWine’s latest update), community volunteers have come together in an extraordinary effort to provide meals to local students (from both school districts) who were identified as at-risk of going hungry. Supplied by both the Adams County Ohio Valley and Manchester Local School Districts, whose meal plans have continued during this closure, as well as donations from local churches and food pantries, these meals are made available for pick-up at local community centers (e.g., churches) or delivered to student homes.

“When the schools closed, there came a need to make sure our students weren’t going hungry,” said Talitha Parks, who has led food distribution at Church 180 in Seaman. “Being a county of high poverty, we have children throughout both districts who have been identified as at risk of going hungry. These kids were already on the weekend food program each school has in place. When Governor DeWine announced his school closure order, the directors of these programs met to discuss how they could help take care of these children and any other child who relied on hot school meals. Local churches and individuals began collecting donations to supplement with food assistance until the schools could step in to help feed the kids.”

“We are now helping the school distribute their food, as well as provide more food assistance per child to help in this time of emergency,” Parks continued. “As it stands, we are now helping kids from all of the county schools (in both districts). We are feeding over 800 kids countywide.”

“We are running on donations and volunteers,” Parks noted. “We had around 20,000 pounds of food delivered to us on Wednesday, March 25. We were able to order (that) food in bulk, but we knew ahead of time that we’d need trucks and lots of muscle to help transport it. Folks from Unchained Fitness, the local gym, volunteered to help transport and unload that order of food, and we were helped(on the same day by the National Guard as well. The local pantries had ordered so many extra supplies for themselves and for our program that there weren’t enough trucks to haul all of that food, so they brought the rest of our order and even lent manpower to empty out the trucks.”

“Without the support from the community – without everyone stepping up and pitching in – none of this would be possible,” Parks explained. “There are too many of our local)churches working together in this to list them all, and without the help of the county’s food pantries, we wouldn’t be able to feed all of these kids. It’s a community effort fulfilling a community need.”

“We will continue to work along with the schools and community to help families as long as we possibly can,” Parks continued. “We are hopeful and have faith (that) our supplies will continue to come in so we can continue to send them out to those in need.”

In conclusion, Mrs. Parks noted that meals are currently being delivered to the students who are enrolled in weekend food programs – a total of over 300 students. Meal pick-up times have been established for all other children needing food assistance; this information has been distributed to students’ parents, and the most up-to-date details can be found on each school district’s website.

Local churches which have helped distribute and deliver meals to students include Church 180, Grace Fellowship Church, West Union Church of Christ, Sinking Springs Community Church, and Winchester 3CU. “But there have been so many other churches and people helping it’s been amazing,” Parks said. “Several of the local pantries are helping us gather supplies, too.”