Jack Ellis, age 79 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Monarch Meadows in Seaman, Ohio. Jack was born June 30, 1940 in West Union, Ohio to the late Wayne and Grace (Beam) Ellis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Ellis, and his sister, Joyce McClanahan.

Jack was a member of the Bentonville Community Church and the Co-Owner and operator of S & J Ellis Farms.

Survivors include a daughter Shanna Kell and Terry of West Chester, Ohio; son Todd Ellis and Angie of West Union, Ohio; special cousin Jane Beam of New Hampshire; and four grandchildren, Raechel, Ava, Wesley and Lauren.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, private funeral services will be held Friday, April 3, 2020. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family. Graveside services will be held the day of the funeral at 1 p.m. at the Kirker Cemetery.

Memorials can be made in Jack’s memory to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018.

