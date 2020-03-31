When we wish we hadn’t hit ‘send’

By Denae Jones-

Have you ever pushed the “send” button and immediately regretted it?

Or, how many times has your brain been telling you to stop talking as your mouth spills out things that you really don’t mean?

Have you ever been talking with someone and realized through conversation that something you previously said had caused them pain?

Somehow, people think that starting a phrase with “No offense, but…” magically makes it not offensive. Or they think that saying, “I didn’t really mean it” makes the words go away. The problem is that even if we really didn’t mean it, what’s done is done. The text has been sent, the words have been spoken, the damage has been done.

However, many times we also find ourselves on the receiving end of the same thing. Isn’t it crazy how we can forget dozens of good comments but remember the one negative comment?

Sometimes they come with a bit of humor. I remember when I wore an outfit to work and got compliments on it all day. Several people asked where I got it so they could try to find the same thing. Then at the end of the day, one of my students asked me if it was my Halloween costume. She said it looked scary. The other students started agreeing with her, and one of them said it looked like “it gave me more gravity.” Ha!

I pulled it out to wear again and then changed my mind and put it back. It didn’t feel pretty anymore. Seriously? Why did criticism from seven year olds echo so much louder than the compliments from people who had a sense of fashion that doesn’t come from Disney princesses? Nevertheless, I put it back in my drawer.

Yet, sometimes words cut deep, and they aren’t funny. They echo much longer. Some of us can remember the exact moment, our exact age, the exact tone, the expression on their face, when someone betrayed us with their words.

I’m willing to bet that as you read that, a very specific memory popped up. It’s the video our memory has recorded and plays back at very inopportune times. It’s not a video we want to see, yet somehow tends to play on a loop. Over and over, we may hear the names someone called us. The words of someone saying we’ll never measure up. We’ve messed up too big. Everyone has noticed our failures. We have fallen short. We have caused heartache and disappointment.

While we are being so hard on ourselves, I’d like us to ponder this question: Would we continue to speak those same words to someone we love? Of course not! So why are we speaking them over and over to ourselves?

Let’s stop playing that video!

The word to remember here is REPLACE. Much like those old VHS tapes we all had, every time our mind starts to wander into a dark place, we can hit the ‘stop’ button instead of rewind. This is our opportunity to record something entirely new.

Replace the negative thoughts with positive ones. Replace bad memories with good memories. Replace words of shame with words of encouragement. Replace selfish thoughts with self-less acts of kindness. Let’s show ourselves some grace!

As many of us find ourselves quarantined at home, this is also the perfect time to ponder this question: Are we the person speaking those harsh words in someone else’s video?

If we have sent that text too quickly, or pushed ‘send’ and regretted it, or spoken or posted words that were harsh or offensive, why not take this opportunity to help others record a new memory as well? After all, we learn from our mistakes, but we don’t have to be defined by them. It takes just as much time to send something positive as it does to send something negative.

Be the first to apologize.

Be an encourager.

A forgiver.

Offer some hope.

Help create a memory that is ‘rewind-worthy.’

Have a blessed day, friends!

Look for Denae` Jones “Everyday Grace for Mothers”, co-authored with Jennifer Gerelds. Available online now at most places books are sold, just in time to put a special touch on your Mother’s Day gift this year.