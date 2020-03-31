To protect our economy, we must first protect our health

By Rob Portman-

The coronavirus pandemic is posing unprecedented challenges to our economy, closing businesses, costing jobs, shutting down schools, and testing our social safety nets in ways they’ve never been tested.

These are very real problems, and Congress continues to respond. The Senate is working to pass an unprecedented $2 trillion Phase Three rescue package called the CARES Act, which is our next important step to help people weather the storm. It addresses the economic fallout of the coronavirus and our growing public health needs.

This rescue package will provide unprecedented levels of economic assistance for the American people who are suffering as a result of the coronavirus spread. This includes direct payment checks to individuals and families, four months unprecedented unemployment insurance benefits for workers who lose their jobs, and expanded loans to help employers large and small keep people on payroll instead of laying them off.

President Trump is correct that it is important we get our economy up and running again as soon as possible. But that will not be possible, and this massive economic assistance Congress is providing won’t be sufficient, without public confidence that we have this pandemic under control. Until we do that, we will continue to see schools, businesses, and our entire way of life on hold.

In order to meet this key health care challenge of slowing the spread and “flattening the curve” of the disease’s progression, we first need policies in place that ensure that the men and women on the frontlines of this outbreak every day are getting the support they need to respond effectively to this evolving threat.

The CARES Act helps by ramping up the purchase of personal protective equipment like masks and gowns to help our physicians and nurses safely treat patients. It also speeds up the development of potentially life-saving antiviral therapies that will help treat the symptoms of this virus.

Most importantly, the bill accelerates the development of testing kits that we can quickly and reliably use on anyone who needs one, even if they aren’t showing symptoms. This has been a significant hurdle for us. I was pleased to see the news this week that LabCorp and Quest will soon be able to process 300,000 tests per week, so we are finally making more progress on this front.

To manage this health crisis in the long term, we must build on that expanded testing ability and work to track new cases in a unified manner. The metric that most other countries have used is the number of new cases confirmed each day, though with a country of our size and diversity, it makes the most sense to track the virus at the regional level. The goal should be the American people can receive a daily public briefing from CDC leadership on the progression of the disease, with both a comparison to the previous day as well as a broader trend-line. As government officials and the public start to see the daily number of new cases decline, we can then begin to reopen the doors of our businesses and schools and start to get our economy back on track.

We can solve the economic challenges caused by this virus, but only if we are answering the health care challenges first. We are beginning to do that with better tracking and testing, and I will continue to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure we accomplish both goals and get back to normalcy.

Rob Portman (R) is a United States Senator from the state of Ohio.