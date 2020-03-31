ODH declares golf courses ‘back in business’

By Mark Carpenter-

Social distancing has caused many people to just stay inside and not venture out for any reason, but for one group, a small reprieve came last week from the Ohio Department of Health. Golfers across the state will now be allowed to venture out to their local courses, as long as the social distancing measures in place to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus are adhered to.

After last week sending out an order that closed Ohio’s golf course, the ODH reversed its “course” last weekend.

In an email sent Saturday evening to County Health Departments, the ODH communications department included a golf course clarification.

“We know that many of you have been receiving questions about the question of golfing and golf clubs,” the email read. “Below is a statement you may use when responding to golf course inquiries.

“If your golf course is operating as an outdoor recreation opportunity and abiding by all of the order’s social distancing requirements, there is likely not a health concern. However, if the golf course is operating other businesses as part of the operations (restaurants, clubhouse, spa, driving range, putting and practice greens, etc), then you should be prepared to explain why you deem those business operations essential.

“Remember, if you are running an essential business, you have a responsibility to make sure that physical distancing and other protective measures are being adhered to.”

Locally, Hilltop Golf Course in Manchester opened back up Monday but with a set of rules that golfers needed to follow, including:

– One person per cart unless you live in the same household;

– The clubhouse is closed. A worker will come outside to collect payment;

– Golfers can request snacks from outside and a worker will retrieve them for the golfer;

– Carts and keys will be wiped down between each cart use;

– Do not remove flag sticks;

– Pool noodles will be used in the cups to make sure the ball doesn’t fall deep into the hole for easy retrieval.

“Being closed last weekend with the nice weather probably cost us thousands of dollars,” said Gerald Humphrey, owner at Hilltop. “Last Thursday I had every cart out on the course, then the Health Department called and told us to close.”

“It’s a good thing for people to be out here in the open. Right now Adams County is struggling so if people want to get out and play golf, it’s good for them and I can provide the place for them.”