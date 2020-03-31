Local business owners make over 400 free, reusable face masks for essential employees

By Austin Rust-

In the time since Sunday, March 22, Cindie and Troy Fields have made nearly 400 free, reusable face masks for local essential employees and healthcare workers. This extraordinary effort began after their business, Hometown Tan & Formal in West Union, was forced to temporarily close by Governor Mike DeWine’s order to close non-essential businesses statewide due to COVID-19.

“With our business shut down, there was nothing else we could besides help people,” Mrs. Fields explained. “That’s what we kind of do anyway – we’re always trying to donate to different (local) organizations. I thought I might as well take time to make masks for the people that need them.”

Mrs. Fields explained that her husband, Troy Fields, had finished his latest construction project just before the coronavirus outbreak, leaving him enough time now to cut and measure the fabric for each mask. The Fields have received donations of fabric, elastic bands, and cash for supplies almost every day from the community, and several customers have provided them with lunches while they work. The masks are sewn by Mrs. Fields, and roughly 50 to 60 are finished each day.

“We’ve passed them out to a few nursing homes in Adams County, and some in Brown County,” said Mrs. Fields. “We’ve passed out several to home health aides here, individual-wise, and we have given a couple to workers in care facilities locally, too – my husband just sent some to Eagle Creek Nursing Center. I’m just thinking the more I make, the more I can keep our area safer.”

Speaking on the outlook she and her husband share for their business, Hometown Tan & Formal, Mrs. Fields said: “We’re praying that we can make it through this and reopen as soon as possible. We have thousands of dollars worth of dresses sitting here that we probably won’t sell unless the schools decide to have prom. We have a lot of inventory here that won’t sell because everything is cancelled. But we’ve been in business for almost 20 years, and we have our loyal customers, so we’ll make it through this. Until then, we’ll make masks.”