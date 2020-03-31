Criminal Traffic Disposition Report

Feb. 25, 2020

Gregory Whitt, Manchester, Viol/Prot/Order, Fine $100, Court Cost $185.20, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation. Probation Condition: No Contact/Stay away from Victim (C.Z.) Phased intervention assessment.

Lawrence R. Guinn, Manchester, Disorder/Intoxi, Fine $25, Court Cost $100

Brandon Morgan, West Union, Resist/Arrest, Fine $151, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation, Knife forfeited to State as contraband, Probation condition: Stay out of Walmart in West Union. Phased Intervention Assessment.

Brandon Morgan, West Union, Per. Disorderly, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement, CRB 200006BA.

Avery Jamal Sneed, Cincinnati, Hunt w/o License, Fine $75, Court Cost $100

Hannah Ann Hill, West Union, Poss Marijuana, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Plead to companion case

Hannah Ann Hill, West Union, Marij. Drg Parap, Fine $50, Court Cost $100

Diann R. Dinius, Blissfield, MI, Failure/Yield, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Levi S. Barr, West Union, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

Keri L. Butler, Peebles, Speed 83/55, Fine $100, Court Cost $100

Maurice W. Jackson, West Union, Left of Center, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Tracey L. Wisecup, Blue Creek, Traffic Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Peggy L. Ward, Stout, Speed 65/55, Fine $20, Court Cost $100

Travis C. Martin, Peebles, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Mark A. Underwood, Otway, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Robert W. Sizemore, West Union, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

John Thompson, Blanchester, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100

Adam J. Robbins, Portsmouth, OH, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Asani Portis, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 87/60, Fine $100, Court Cost $100

Dustin Weida, West Union, Speed 72/55, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Lauren Roderick, Hamilton, OH, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Courtney Miller, Paris, KY, Speed 68/55, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Tresa M. Boyd, Friendship, OH, Fail to Display, Fine $25, Court Cost $71

Mark A. Price, Carlisle, KY, Speed 69/55, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Dylan C. Cox, Stout, OH, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Orie W. Osman, Seaman, Speed 77/55, Fine $44, Court Cost $100

Andrew M. Martin, Peebles, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Erica R. Gallant, Georgetown, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

McKenzie A. Smith, Manchester, Park/Public Hwy, Fine $25, Court Cost $71, Special Conditions: Amended from 4511.21 76/55 Speed

Megan C. McCormick, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 81/60, Fine $42, Court Cost $100

Phyllis A. Austin, Peebles, Fail Stop Sign, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

James A. Wolford, Peebles, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Shannon R. Setty-Trotter, Otway, OH, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Christopher Mack, West Union, Speed 76/55, Fine $42, Court Cost $100

March 3, 2020

Dustin R. Chesnut, Richmond, IN, Speed 66/55, Fine $22, Court Cost $175

Heather E. Gardner, Maysville, KY, Speed 68/55, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Thomas G. Young, West Union, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Raymond Bross, Cincinnati, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Tracie R. Bartrum, Ironton, OH, Speed 66/55, Fine $19, Court Cost $62

Kaimana Stivers, Winchester, Assault, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice as the Victim or witnesses did not appear to testify at the Court Trial on February 24, 2020.

Kaimana Stivers, Winchester, Underage/Consum, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice as the Victim or witnesses did not appear to testify at the Court trial on February 24, 2020.

Kaimana Stivers, Winchester, Crim/Damaging, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice as the victim or witnesses did not appear to testify at the Court trial on February 24, 2020.

Shiann Trenary, West Union, Regist. Viol, Fine $25, Court Cost $71

Robert G. Bucher Jr, Blue Creek, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Shiann Trenary, Stout, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Jericho L. Reynolds, Lynx, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Austin D. Lamb, Fail Control, Dismissed

Robert A. Pack, West Union, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $74

Carla A. Hanna, Portsmouth, Poss/Drugs, Fine $235, Special Conditions: No probation, to serve 3 days consecutively 3/2/2020 thru 3/5/2020. To be released on Thursday, 3/5/2020 anytime after midnight for methodone treatment. Sentence is concurrent with OVI/TRC 1302785

Kristion Alcorn, Winchester, Assault, Fine $100, Court Cost $401, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation, Conditions of probation. 1) Stay on meds 2) Live with parents

Michael Benavidee, Seaman, Domestic Viol, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice. This matter will be presented to the Grand Jury at a later date.

Jeffery Abbott, Peebles, Disorderly/Cond, Fine $150, Court Cost $100

Devon Myers, West Union, Domestic Violence, Bound Over, Fine $168, Special Conditions: Defendant waived preliminary hearing on the charge of domestic violence, and hereby consents to be bound over to the Adams County Court of Common Pleas.

Michael Robinson, Otway, Theft, Dismissed

Samuel S. Horsley, West Union, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Daulton R. Mason, Marietta, GA, Speed 69/60, Fine $75, Court Cost $100, Special Conditions: Amended from 4511.21D2 82/60 Speed. No Points

Travis W. Devonport, West Union, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Heather J. Abbott, Manchester, Speed 68/55, Fine $26, Court Cost $100

Jody Cross, Stout, Speed 72/55, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Teresa J. Grooms, Peebles, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

Landon J. Dees, Peebles, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Barbara A. Baker, Xenia, OH, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Douglas A. Russell, Manchester, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Jeremy A. Jones, Mt Orab, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100

Randall A. Compton, Walton, KY, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Brandon L. Jackson, Cincinnati, Speed 72/55, Fine $34, Court Cost $100

Sheila Rothwell, Peebles, Speed 65/55, Fine $20, Court Cost $100

Lydia E. Pfeffer, Ripley, Speed 67/55, Fine $24, Court Cost $100

Jacqueline S. Fussnecker, Ripley, Speed 83/60, Fine $45, Court Cost $100