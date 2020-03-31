Criminal Traffic Disposition Report

Feb. 25, 2020
Gregory Whitt, Manchester, Viol/Prot/Order, Fine $100, Court Cost $185.20, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation. Probation Condition: No Contact/Stay away from Victim (C.Z.) Phased intervention assessment.
Lawrence R. Guinn, Manchester, Disorder/Intoxi, Fine $25, Court Cost $100
Brandon Morgan, West Union, Resist/Arrest, Fine $151, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation, Knife forfeited to State as contraband, Probation condition: Stay out of Walmart in West Union. Phased Intervention Assessment.
Brandon Morgan, West Union, Per. Disorderly, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement, CRB 200006BA.
Avery Jamal Sneed, Cincinnati, Hunt w/o License, Fine $75, Court Cost $100
Hannah Ann Hill, West Union, Poss Marijuana, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Plead to companion case
Hannah Ann Hill, West Union, Marij. Drg Parap, Fine $50, Court Cost $100
Diann R. Dinius, Blissfield, MI, Failure/Yield, Fine $15, Court Cost $100
Levi S. Barr, West Union, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100
Keri L. Butler, Peebles, Speed 83/55, Fine $100, Court Cost $100
Maurice W. Jackson, West Union, Left of Center, Fine $15, Court Cost $100
Tracey L. Wisecup, Blue Creek, Traffic Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100
Peggy L. Ward, Stout, Speed 65/55, Fine $20, Court Cost $100
Travis C. Martin, Peebles, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100
Mark A. Underwood, Otway, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100
Robert W. Sizemore, West Union, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100
John Thompson, Blanchester, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100
Adam J. Robbins, Portsmouth, OH, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100
Asani Portis, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 87/60, Fine $100, Court Cost $100
Dustin Weida, West Union, Speed 72/55, Fine $34, Court Cost $100
Lauren Roderick, Hamilton, OH, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100
Courtney Miller, Paris, KY, Speed 68/55, Fine $26, Court Cost $100
Tresa M. Boyd, Friendship, OH, Fail to Display, Fine $25, Court Cost $71
Mark A. Price, Carlisle, KY, Speed 69/55, Fine $28, Court Cost $100
Dylan C. Cox, Stout, OH, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71
Orie W. Osman, Seaman, Speed 77/55, Fine $44, Court Cost $100
Andrew M. Martin, Peebles, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100
Erica R. Gallant, Georgetown, OH, Speed 77/60, Fine $34, Court Cost $100
McKenzie A. Smith, Manchester, Park/Public Hwy, Fine $25, Court Cost $71, Special Conditions: Amended from 4511.21 76/55 Speed
Megan C. McCormick, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 81/60, Fine $42, Court Cost $100
Phyllis A. Austin, Peebles, Fail Stop Sign, Fine $15, Court Cost $100
James A. Wolford, Peebles, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100
Shannon R. Setty-Trotter, Otway, OH, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71
Christopher Mack, West Union, Speed 76/55, Fine $42, Court Cost $100
March 3, 2020
Dustin R. Chesnut, Richmond, IN, Speed 66/55, Fine $22, Court Cost $175
Heather E. Gardner, Maysville, KY, Speed 68/55, Fine $26, Court Cost $100
Thomas G. Young, West Union, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71
Raymond Bross, Cincinnati, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100
Tracie R. Bartrum, Ironton, OH, Speed 66/55, Fine $19, Court Cost $62
Kaimana Stivers, Winchester, Assault, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice as the Victim or witnesses did not appear to testify at the Court Trial on February 24, 2020.
Kaimana Stivers, Winchester, Underage/Consum, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice as the Victim or witnesses did not appear to testify at the Court trial on February 24, 2020.
Kaimana Stivers, Winchester, Crim/Damaging, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice as the victim or witnesses did not appear to testify at the Court trial on February 24, 2020.
Shiann Trenary, West Union, Regist. Viol, Fine $25, Court Cost $71
Robert G. Bucher Jr, Blue Creek, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71
Shiann Trenary, Stout, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71
Jericho L. Reynolds, Lynx, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71
Austin D. Lamb, Fail Control, Dismissed
Robert A. Pack, West Union, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $74
Carla A. Hanna, Portsmouth, Poss/Drugs, Fine $235, Special Conditions: No probation, to serve 3 days consecutively 3/2/2020 thru 3/5/2020. To be released on Thursday, 3/5/2020 anytime after midnight for methodone treatment. Sentence is concurrent with OVI/TRC 1302785
Kristion Alcorn, Winchester, Assault, Fine $100, Court Cost $401, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation, Conditions of probation. 1) Stay on meds 2) Live with parents
Michael Benavidee, Seaman, Domestic Viol, Special Conditions: Dismissed without prejudice. This matter will be presented to the Grand Jury at a later date.
Jeffery Abbott, Peebles, Disorderly/Cond, Fine $150, Court Cost $100
Devon Myers, West Union, Domestic Violence, Bound Over, Fine $168, Special Conditions: Defendant waived preliminary hearing on the charge of domestic violence, and hereby consents to be bound over to the Adams County Court of Common Pleas.
Michael Robinson, Otway, Theft, Dismissed
Samuel S. Horsley, West Union, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100
Daulton R. Mason, Marietta, GA, Speed 69/60, Fine $75, Court Cost $100, Special Conditions: Amended from 4511.21D2 82/60 Speed. No Points
Travis W. Devonport, West Union, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71
Heather J. Abbott, Manchester, Speed 68/55, Fine $26, Court Cost $100
Jody Cross, Stout, Speed 72/55, Fine $34, Court Cost $100
Teresa J. Grooms, Peebles, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100
Landon J. Dees, Peebles, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71
Barbara A. Baker, Xenia, OH, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100
Douglas A. Russell, Manchester, Fail Control, Fine $15, Court Cost $100
Jeremy A. Jones, Mt Orab, Speed 76/60, Fine $32, Court Cost $100
Randall A. Compton, Walton, KY, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100
Brandon L. Jackson, Cincinnati, Speed 72/55, Fine $34, Court Cost $100
Sheila Rothwell, Peebles, Speed 65/55, Fine $20, Court Cost $100
Lydia E. Pfeffer, Ripley, Speed 67/55, Fine $24, Court Cost $100
Jacqueline S. Fussnecker, Ripley, Speed 83/60, Fine $45, Court Cost $100