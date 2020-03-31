Adams County Court of Common Pleas Report

Feb. 27, 2020

Domestic Relations Division

Laura Hoople vs Adam Hoople, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Upon motion of defendant’s Counsel for good cause shown the Court hereby continues the trial and in-camera interview currently set for 2/25/2020 and resets it to 5/8/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Victoria Hall vs Ronnie Hall, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry adopting agreed entry modifying 9/13/2019 Magistrate’s Decision Filed. (In resolution of the Defendant’s pending objections the parties have agreed to modification of the 9/13/2019 Magistrate’s Decision pursuant to the agreed entry filed with this Court on 2/26/2020, Court hereby adopts the parties agreement and makes it an order of the Court)

Kristy Joo vs William Joo, Judgment Entry: Notice of hearing and order to appear filed. (Hearing on failure to pay support set for 4/16/2020 at 1: p.m.)

Christy Johnson vs Michael Johnson, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry Filed. (Case before Court pursuant to the Pro Se Motion to set aside agreement filed with the Court on 2/11/2020 regarding agreement that was filed on 2/10/2020 and the response to the motion filed by the defendant through Counsel on 2/14/2020, The Court finds defendant’s response to be well taken, Plaintiff’s motion to set aside agreement is dismissed.)

Harry Blodgett Jr vs Nicole Blodgett, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Matter before Court on Randalyn Worley’s motion to withdraw, Court finds motion well-taken and Atty Worley is hereby permitted to withdraw as Counsel for the defendant, Defendant is to secure new Counsel and have Counsel file a notice of appearance within 14 days of this order)

Randall Hayslip vs Amanda Hayslip, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Case before Court for Pre-trial GAL Report, Anthony A. Moraleja is now a full-time prosecutor and Plaintiff agreed that he may withdraw from the case, Case is set for temporary orders on 4/10/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Rex Bloomfield vs Candace Mitchell, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Pretrial Order Filed. (Court has reviewed the pleadings filed and has determined that more documents must be filed. Pretrial is scheduled for 3/30/2020 at 2:30 p.m.)

Amanda D. Menkhaus vs Richard L.E. Menkhaus, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order of Continuance filed. (Case before Court for status, Case is continued for Pre-trial/Dismissal of motion to 4/13/2020 at 3 p.m.)

Heather Gorman vs Earl R. Gorman II, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry Filed. (Matter before Court upon motion for adoption and journalization of administrative orders, It is ordered that the administrative order for child support and medical support a copy of which is attached hereto and marked exhibit A is approved and adopted by the Court as fully as if rewritten herein, further ordered that sets No. 7119878697 is reopened.)

Logan McIntosh vs Renee McIntosh, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Pretrial Order Filed. (A final pretrial is set for 4/7/2020 at 11:00 a.m., Case is set for contested divorce on 5/5/20 at 8:30 a.m.)

Samantha Hopkins vs Brian Hopkins, Judgment Entry: Entry Filed. (Upon pretrial complaint for divorce this Court hereby sets this matter for a hearing on 4/3/2020 at 1:30 p.m.)

Pamela Faye Meaux vs James Mitchell Meaux, Judgment Entry: Temporary Restraining Order Filed.

Alicia Renee Eaton vs Thomas Richard Eaton, Judgment Entry: Temporary Restraining Order Filed.

March 6, 2020

Civil Division

Toby P. Smalley, Co-Trustee vs William L. Smalley, Trustee, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Telephone Conference/Scheduling Conference to be held on 3/17/2020 at 12:30 p.m. Atty Lawler is instructed to call all other Counsel involved in these proceedings and when all necessary parties are on the line.)

William L. Smalley vs Toby Smalley, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (A telephone conference/scheduling conference to be held on 3/17/2020 at 12:30 p.m.)

The Huntington National Bank vs Daniel Brock, Judgment Entry: Entry vacating sale due to bankruptcy filed.

Creditmax, Inc. vs Tonya K. Fisher, Judgment Entry: Agreed Judgment Entry Filed. (Confession) Judgment found in favor of the Plaintiff

John Deere Financial, Fsb Fka vs James A. McClanahan, Judgment Entry: Motion, Affidavit and order for examination of Judgment debtor filed.(JD exam set for 3/25/2020 at 12:30 p.m.)

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Meaghan Oetzel, Journal Entry Filed. (Judgment found in favor of Plaintiff.)

Pathways Financial vs Donna Bell Hendrix, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry an decree in foreclosure filed. (Judgment found in favor of Plaintiff.)

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Brent C. Kennard, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Judgment found in favor of Plaintiff.)

Ntl Collegiate Stndt Ln vs Tammera Young, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry Filed. (Judgment found in favor of Plaintiff.)

Fifth Third Bank vs Andrew Graham, Judgment Entry: Entry vacating and decree of foreclosure and dismissing complaint without prejudice filed.

Southern Hills Community Bank vs Edna F. Satterfield, Judgment Entry: Judgment and decree in foreclosure filed. (Judgment found in favor of Plaintiff.)

State Of Ohio Department vs Derek Rumpke, Judgment Entry: Entry for default Judgment filed. (Judgment found in favor of Plaintiff.)

Wilmington Savings Fund vs Paris E. Chambers, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry and foreclosure and foreclosure decree filed. (Judgment found in favor of Plaintiff.)

Portfolio Recovery Assoc., LLC vs Jason C. Harris, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Judgment found in favor of Plaintiff.)

William Neil Collins vs Doug Conley, Judgment Entry: Order of referral to mediation & notice filed. (Mediation is scheduled for 4/17/2020 at 1 p.m.)

Domestic Relations Division

Holly Jean Greiner vs Bradley Greiner, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (This Case was before the Court for review, there will be no further hearings.)

Deborah Shoemaker Johnson vs Charles T. Shoemaker, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (This case was before the Court for review, Charles Shoemaker shall appear for hearing on 4/2/2020 at 1 p.m.)

Joanie M. Hacker vs Kevin D. Hacker, Judgment Entry: Notice of hearing and order to appear filed. (Hearing on failure to pay support set for 4/9/2020 at 1 p.m.)

Cynthia Lynn Ebeling vs Dwane M. Ebeling, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (This Case was before the Court for review, Cynthia Ebeling shall appear for hearing on 3/12/2020 at 1p.m.)

Misty G. Madison vs Michael R. Madison, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (This Case was before the Court for review, Michael Madison shall appear for hearing on 5/7/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Sheila L. Hodges vs Christopher Hodges, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (This Case was before the Court for review,

Christopher Hodges has not made a payment since October 2019, Christopher Hodges had notice of the hearing and failed to appear, Capias to be issued for the Obligor, Christopher Hodges.)

Jennifer D. Polley vs Rickey A. Polley, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (This Case was before the Court for review, No further hearings will be scheduled.)

Sarah Easterling vs Darrell P. Easterling, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (This Case was before the Court for review, Darrell Easterling shall appear for hearing on 4/16/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Stephanie Davis-Steward vs Michael Steward, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (This Case was before the Court for review, Michael Steward shall appear for hearing on 3/19/2020 at 1 p.m.)

Robert T. Elkins vs Lori R. Elkins, Judgment Entry: Agreement on parenting filed. (Case before Court pursuant to father’s motion for custody, Father is named residential parent and legal custodian, Father to pay Court Costs)

Eric Miranda vs Jessica Miranda, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Show cause filed. (Court SUA Sponte pursuant to notice by the GAL hereby orders that summons in contempt shall issue upon Jessica Miranda for failing to comply with an order of this Court.)

Eric Miranda vs Jessica Miranda, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Court SUA Sponte sets this matter for a show cause hearing on 3/20/2020 at 1 p.m., Jessica Miranda is hereby ordered to appear at said hearing.)

Ashley Buckamneer vs Anthony Buckamneer, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (This Case was before the Court for contempt, Anthony Buckamneer shall appear for hearing on 4/16/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Kaylee D. Monroe vs Kyle L. Monroe, Judgment Entry: Order of authority for the GAL filed. (Julie Steddom is appointed as GAL.)

Wade A. Page vs Susan E. Page, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s order of Continuance filed. (Case before Court fore pre-trial, Defendant has not yet been served, Plaintiff is publishing notice, Case is continued for Pre-trial/Final hearing 5/4/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Amanda Nichole Chaffin vs Chris Thomas Chaffin, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decisionand Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (This Case was before the Court for medical support establishment and contempt, Christopher Chaffin had notice of the hearing and failed to appear. Capias to be issued for the Obligor Christopher Chaffin, for failure to appear.)

Andrew Graham vs Alice Faye Graham, Judgment Entry: Decree of Divorce (Final appealable order) filed. (Divorce granted to both)

Evelyn R. Richmond vs Christopher Richmond, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Case before Court for Pre-trial, Parties have filed bankruptcy therefore this Case is stayed until one of the parties files a motion to return the case to the active docket)

Joanne Lee Wait vs Eric Lynn Wait, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Pretrial Order Filed. (Counsel for Plaintiff shall file a motion to appoint appraiser within 7 days of this entry, Defendant will have 7 days to respond, There is still documents that need to be filed, Property hearing is set for 4/7/2020 at 1 p.m., A final pretrial is set for 5/4/2020 at 9:30 a.m., Case is set for final hearing on divorce at 9 a.m.)

Nicholas R. Young vs Maranda M. Young, Judgment Entry: Temporary Restraining Order Filed.

Criminal Division

State of Ohio vs Bryan Dante Vincent, Judgment Entry: Motion to revoke Community Control, Entry Filed. (Probable cause hearing set for 3/2/20 at 2 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Bryan Dante Vincent, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Court finds probable cause on alleged probation violation. Court appoints Anthony Baker, bond set at $20,000 O.R. full revocation set for 3/23/20 at 9 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Joannie Grooms, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry on Sentencing- Count 001 2 yrs Community Control, 120 Community Service, $750 Fine, County Jail time 7/3/20 – 7/6/20 at 9 a.m., 9/5/20- 9/8/20 at 9 a.m., FRS

State of Ohio vs Cathy Lierer, Judgment Entry: Sentencing Entry on revocation of Community Control Filed. (Probation revoked and defendant to serve a prison term of 1 year, $250 fine is reimposed, Credit for 57 days granted as of 3/2/20)

State of Ohio vs David Kilgore Jr, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry on Sentencing- Count 001 Defendant convicted of AGG poss of drugs, F5, Sentenced to 11 months prison, OPT 3 yrs PRC, 50 days credit, $100 fine, Shall submit DNA testing.)

State of Ohio vs Michael Bowman, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant tested positive for oxycodone benzodiazipines and suboxone bond is revoked and set at $50,0000 CA/SU with a 10% provision)

State of Ohio vs Stanley George Irwin, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry on arraignment filed. (Bond set at $50,000 CA/SU/10%, plus attached conditions, Victim of Crime & Indigent defense $60 within 60 days.)

State of Ohio vs Stanley George Irwin, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry order assigning Counsel filed. (Anthony Baker appointed as Counsel.)

State of Ohio vs Cassandra D. Brown, Judgment Entry: Withdraw of former plea of not guilty and written plea of guilty to count one the indictment and Judgment Entry on guilty plea filed.

State of Ohio vs Joshua McCann, Judgment Entry: Plea of guilty, Judgment Entry of guilty filed. (Defendant plead guilty to, Aggravated possession of drugs, F5; Sentencing set for 3/23/20 at 9:30 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Charity Shultz, Judgment Entry: Order Filed. (Court Noelle Posequi entered by the State of Ohio, this matter is dismissed.)

State of Ohio vs Sonya Couch, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Motion of intervention in lieu of conviction is denied.)

State of Ohio vs Sonya Couch, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant desires to change trial, Change of plea set for 4/3/20 at 10:30 a.m. and sentencing set for 4/3/20 at 10:30 a.m. and sentencing set for 4/21/20 at 12:30 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Shawn Thomas, Judgment Entry: Plea of guilty, Judgment Entry of guilty filed. (Defendant plead guilty to two Counts of Theft/Finding, F5; Sentencing set for 3/27/20 at Noon.)

State of Ohio vs Kelly Henderson, Judgment Entry: Plea of guilty, Judgment Entry of guilty filed. (Defendant plead guilty to, Aggravated possession of drugs, F5; This matter is set for sentencing 3/23/20 at 10:30 a.m.; Count 2 of the indictment is hereby dismissed)

State of Ohio vs Bryan L. Bradford, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Court Reporter shall prepare the transcripts)

State of Ohio vs Bryan L. Bradford, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant shall be appointed Counsel; Court hereby appoints Brian Goldberg)

State of Ohio vs Ezekiel Robison, Judgment Entry: Plea of guilty, Judgment Entry of guilty filed. (Defendant plead guilty to weapons/Disability, F3, Sentencing set for 2/20/20 per stipulated sentence.)

State of Ohio vs Ezekiel Robison, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry on Sentencing- Count 001 Defendant convicted of CNT 1 Weapon/Disability, F3, Sentenced to 18 months & 1 8 months CNT 2 to run consecutive total of 36 months, OPT 3 yrs PRC, 78 days Credit, $300 rest to Mark Kain

State of Ohio vs Carson Hall, Judgment Entry: Plea of guilty, Judgment Entry of guilty filed. (Defendant plead guilty to, having weapons under disability, F3, Sentencing set for 3/11/2020 at 2:30 p.m., Count 2 of the indictment is dismissed.)

State of Ohio vs Carson Hall, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Bond modified to $30,000 O.R.)

State of Ohio vs Justin Conn, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Court appoints Gregory Meyers as substitute Counsel for John Cornely)

State of Ohio vs Justin Conn, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Warrant for removal issued for the defendant to return to Jail on 3/16/20)

State of Ohio vs Dakota Murphy, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry filed. (Motion to vacate trial is granted, plea is set for 3/11/2020 at 11 a.m. and sentencing set for 3/11/2020 at 11 a.m.

State of Ohio vs Ezekiel Robison, Judgment Entry: Order Filed. (This matter is dismissed with prejudice.)

State of Ohio vs Christian Bradford, Judgment Entry: Pre-trial Order Filed. (Final pretrial on 3/31/20 at 12 p.m., Jury trial set for 4/27 and 4/28/20 at 9 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Victor Moss, Judgment Entry: Pre-trial order Filed. (Final Pretrial on 3/18/20 at 9:30 a.m., Jury trial on 4/21 and 4/22/20 at 9 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Angelo Kennedy, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. ($30,000 O.R.)

State of Ohio vs Dolores J. Meeks, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant appeared for arraignment and tested positive; Defendant shall remain in jail until she can’t test negative to understand the gravity of the charges; Arraignment at that time will be rescheduled)