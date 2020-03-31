A whole lot of books opened my eyes

By Rick Houser-

I have never hedged or fudged to you all about just how much I enjoyed school. The truth was and still is that I liked school for the socializing I got to enjoy. To this day, I don’t think I can ever enjoy too many people to visit with. To me school was a great place to be around kids my age and the place for me to have a lot of fun. Now of course I do recall homework and studying for tests and I did these things but that was only because I was pretty much instructed to do so. Mom and my sister Peg and for five years even my brother Ben all taught school. So it was safe to say I heard about how I just had to study or be left behind. My question was, “So if I don’t study just where will I be left behind?”

Therefore, I went to school and I did learn a little but one day in the first grade a revelation came to me. I am serious about this. Since our classroom was at the front of the building beside the semi-circle, the view of traffic coming and going was in plain sight. One morning a huge travel home vehicle that was two-tone in color, blue on the lower half and pure white on the upper half, pulled up in front of the building. I had never seen a vehicle that size other maybe than the school bus and it had writing on the sides of it. It said “Clermont County Bookmobile”. “A what?”, I asked myself as I read it.

Never in all of my six years had I ever seen such a thing as this and on top of that I had no idea what it was for but I sure was curious about it. I raised my hand and asked our teacher Mrs. Warden, “What was a bookmobile?” She smiled at me and slyly told me that it was something I was really going to enjoy. Again, I asked her just what a bookmobile was. Again she looked at me and said in a little bit you are going to get to go out into the bookmobile and look around at all of the books they have brought to us to read. I think right here she lost me. I thought to myself first. Books? For me to read? Is this some kind of trick? I mean just when did books become fun?

I just sat and watched as other classes entered into the bookmobile and exited with books in their hands and most of all, big smiles on their faces. I truly was puzzled so I just sat and waited our class’s turn to board the bookmobile and then I would learn first hand just what was out there that was causing all the kids to smile. Mrs. Warden lined us up single file and took us in through the front of the vehicle to a counter where a kind lady would ask our names and what grade we were in, and then she ran what kind of looked like a credit card only made out of thick paper with a metal bar that ran across the middle of it. If nothing else that day I got a library card and it looked darn important. With that card, I now was somebody.

After I got that, the lady formed a group of us and led us back into the bookmobile. There she explained that this was a part of the county library system and they were going to make it so a broader variety of books was available for us all to read. I think we were allowed to pick two books and had to return them when the bookmobile returned in a month or six weeks. This was easy to remember as they printed the return date right on our new library card. Now there were a couple of ladies who stayed with the shelves of books and offered advice as we needed it or asked for it. The books were lined up so that ones for our age and each learning levels age were where you could find them. It was really a neat set up to say the least.

I really don’t know just why but that day the trip I was on changed a lot of just how I saw education. When I stepped into the bookmobile, I felt that I was more interested than I had ever been before. I actually wanted to get a couple of books and believe it or not, I wanted to read them. To me what was being offered on that wheeled library seemed much more important than what I had been looking at inside the classroom. Maybe it was because I had to check them out and it got stamped on my library card that the book listed was assigned as my responsibility. I just felt it was more important to learn what was inside of that book more than others I hadn’t checked out. That was even before I learned that if I failed to return it on time I would have to pay a fine for being late. That just sounded downright a cruel thing to have to do, so I can say that I never was late.

From that initial trip to the bookmobile, I made sure I was always at school on the day it was scheduled to arrive. As for my early education, this event might well have been the difference between me making good grades or being in that group who needed prodding along to get them to learn. I never played hooky and even spring fever failed to keep me away. I think that in seeing a large vehicle loaded with more books than I could have read in a year and the assurance from the caretakers of the bookmobile that they had mountains more of books to lend us helped me understand that, “Hey, little boy you just aren’t as smart as you think.” There is a whole lot more out there you need to read up on and you had better get with it.

Yes, education comes in many ways. For me this way opened the door to me and at the same time informed me that life can’t all be a social event. Something I find interesting is most people my age who have had the pleasure of using the bookmobile can tell you it was blue on the lower half and white on the upper. It can be interesting just how our education can stick with us.

