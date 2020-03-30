Larry Edward Grooms, 77, of West Union, Ohio died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at V.A. Medical Center in Cincinnati. He was born July 6, 1942 in West Union. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Edward and Mary Margaret (Grooms) Grooms; daughter, Tonya Renea Grooms; brother, Jessie James Grooms; and three sisters, Margaret Jean Lute, Dentie Mae Grooms, and Joyce Louise Taylor.

Larry is survived by spouse, Karen S. Grooms of West Union; two stepsons, Charles Leroy Cooper of West Union and Brent Wade Denning (Jamie) of Manchester; one brother-in-law, Sam Taylor of Lynx; four grandchildren, Charlie Cooper and Robert Cooper, both of Scioto County and Trenton Denning and Jaylee Denning, both of Manchester; one great-granddaughter; and several nephews and nieces.

Memorial donations can be made to Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc.,

P.O. Box 5, West Union, OH 45693.

The private visitation is Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The funeral and interment are Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the West Union Village Cemetery. Pastor Chester Whaley will officiate. The Adams County Honor Guard will perform a military service.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. of West Union, Ohio is serving the family.