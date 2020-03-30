Donna A. Shoemaker, age 61 of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 18, 1958 in West Union, Ohio to the late Richard “Dutch” and Georgia Ann (Shultz) Thomas.

Donna was a member of the Peebles United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel Shoemaker of Peebles, Ohio; two sons, Nicholas Shoemaker and Alex of Hillsboro, Ohio and Eric Shoemaker and Kaila of Georgetown, Ohio; three sisters, Debbie Winn and Tom of West Union, Ohio, Dinah Applegate and Mike of West Union, Ohio, and Dee Dee Eldridge and Kevin of West Union, Ohio; one brother, David Thomas and Dianna of Lakeland, Fla.; two grandchildren, Maddox Shoemaker and Raegan; sister in law Patty Shoemaker of Peebles, Ohio; and brother in law Mike Shoemaker of Peebles, Ohio.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, private funeral services will be Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Peebles United Methodist Church. Graveside services will be held the day of the funeral at 1 p.m. at the Locust Grove Cemetery. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

A celebration of life will be held for Donna at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Peebles United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 247 Peebles, Ohio 45660.

Family and friends can sign Donna’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.