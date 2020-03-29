Sandra S. Foster, 79 of Circleville, Ohio passed away on Tuesday evening, March 24, 2020 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was born on Jan. 25, 1941 to the late George and Marie (Peterson) McCoy in Adams County, Ohio.

Sandra was a 1959 graduate of Peebles High School and raised her children in South Bloomfield, where the family attended the SBUM Church, surrounded by close friends and neighbors. Sandra was a current member of the Village Chapel Church in Ashville.

She was quiet and soft-hearted, always maintaining the family household and trying to keep up with her husband Mike, who was always on the go. She loved to attend any festival or carnival within driving distance, and especially loved the Pumpkin Show every October. She was dedicated to God and her family, an avid reader, and was an excellent cook, especially enjoying family gatherings.

Sandra was a member of Sunrise Rotary for over 20 years, a member of Pickaway Senior Center and past Board Member. She was involved with The Good Time Quilter Guild and was member of Order of the Eastern Star. After her children were grown, she owned and operated Knight Travel Service in Circleville. Given the opportunity, she would travel anywhere on a moment’s notice, and was blessed to have traveled the world with many special friends and loved ones. She was immeasurably proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will always be remembered as a faithful friend and a blessing to her family and community.

Sandra is survived by her children that have great respect and fondness for her, daughter Pamela (Steven) Smith of Circleville and son Kevin (Tammy) Foster of Granville. She is also survived by loving grandchildren, Chelsey Boltenhouse, Anna (Gary) Horne, Nate (Kayleigh) Smith, Sam Smith, Aubrey Smith, Meredith Foster and Ellie Foster; great grandchildren, Andrew and Gabriel Horne, and Nora Smith; brother George H. and sister-in-law Stephanie McCoy, brother-in-law Anson Foster; sisters-in-law Madge E. (Dave) Perdue, Mona G. King, Bonnie Dunn, and Paula Perry, many nieces and nephews; daughter-in-law Brenda Garrett.

Along with her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by Mike Foster, her husband of 57 years, son and daughter-in-law Craig and Sandy Foster, and grandson Nick Foster.

Due to COVID-19, visitation services will not be scheduled. A gathering for friends and family will occur at a later date, as well as a Funeral Service with Pastor Kevin Pees at Village Chapel Church, in Ashville, Ohio. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family at Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd. Columbus, OH 43215, or on behalf of grandson Nick Foster to Nationwide Children’s Hospital Behavioral Health.