Gerald M. Shoemaker, 92 years, of Peebles, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center, Seaman, Ohio.

Gerald was born in Peebles, Ohio, on Dec. 30, 1927, the son of the late Marcus and Venus (Peterson) Shoemaker.

Besides his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene (Markins) Shoemaker, who passed away in 2004. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Luther Shoemaker.

Gerald is survived by three sons, Neal (Colleen) Shoemaker of Winchester, Owen (Margie) Shoemaker of Peebles, and Steve (Lana) Shoemaker of Bainbridge; and two daughters, Sandy (Jeff) Ryan of Sinking Spring and Linda (Bruce) Christman of Winchester; and a special companion, Joan Alder of Peebles. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and two great, great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family, with a Celebration of Life to follow later.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

