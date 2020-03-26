West Union Elementary recently honored their February Students of the Month. Front row, from left, Rylan Riffle, Jaylee Pollitt, Christopher Crocker, Camden Deynolds, Allen Phillips, and Dusty Turner; Middle row, from left, Audrey Baker, Ella Ross, Liam Georges, Jacob Hamilton-Navarro, Liberty Phillips, Jordan Burns, Michael Foley-Long, and Holly Free; Back row, from left, Kelsey Mack, Nate McSwain, Kevin Satterfield, Raylee Brummett, Melissa Waldron, Zoey Little, Gavin Rowe, Christopher Young, and Carter Turner. Absent from the photo were Symaura Marshall, Dayton Davis, Liam Buchanan, Kamden Kilgore, Jonathan Flaugher, Emma Nichols, Kyrsten Gibson, Tinity Kimes, Lily Harlow, Brody Hall, and Iven Harlow.