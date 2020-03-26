Local teachers go above and beyond to support students working at home

By Austin Rust-

In the time since Monday, March 16, when Governor Mike DeWine ordered all K-12 schools in Ohio to close for a period of several weeks, several local educators have went above and beyond in their duty to support students working through classes at home.

On Thursday, March 19, Mrs. Paula McIntosh, a first grade teacher at West Union Elementary School (WUES), hand-delivered pizzas to her students at their homes, and on Saturday, March 21, WUES sixth grade Reading teacher Mrs. Sherri Edington set up a book share for students on her front lawn.

“It was kind of just a spur-of-the-moment thing,” Mrs. McIntosh explained. “I was trying to figure out a way to help the local people – to help the kids – and I just thought, I’m going to call local pizza places. So I called, and Snappy Tomato Pizza gave me a real good deal right off the bat.”

Mrs. McIntosh explained that she and her sister, Carla Grooms, delivered the pizzas in three rounds: the first round went to the village of West Union, the second round went to Blue Creek, and the third round went to south State Route 41. This amounted to a total of 14 pizzas delivered.

“We ordered the first round (of pizzas) and delivered those all through town,” Mrs. McIntosh recalled. “The second round went out all around Blue Creek. That’s where I discovered that I really didn’t know anything about living in the country at all, and (I think that it’s given me) a different perspective on teaching in the classroom – seeing how early some of them have to get up (for school). We saw some smiles, we had one student cry, and I’ve gotten thank yous from parents. There has just been an overwhelming response (to this) that I was not expecting.”

When delivering the pizzas to each home, Mrs. McIntosh and her sister Carla were careful to wear face masks, touch elbows with students (instead of high-fiving them), and maintain the recommended six-foot distance apart from both students and members of their household.

“We had to explain the importance of that to a couple of students,” Mrs. McIntosh said. “They all wanted to run up and hug us, because that’s what they typically do in the classroom, but we told them how important it was to maintain that distance. We encouraged them all to keep on reading and to pay attention to their accounts and things that we had going on this year in the classroom.”

Mrs. McIntosh noted that Facebook pages and groups have been made for several different grade levels at West Union Elementary School (WUES) to ease communication between teachers, their students, and parents. Students were sent home before their schools officially closed with printed packets of at-home work. These packets were also placed in the West Union and Blue Creek Post Offices and school lobbies for pick-up, and they remain available on the school district’s website.

Along with these packets of coursework, students received supplies of crayons, glue sticks, paper, and other necessities to last them through the expected period of closure, Mrs. McIntosh added.

“This has been a pretty rough school year for a lot of different reasons,” Mrs. McIntosh said in conclusion. “We always look forward to a snow day or a break, but this is just so different from that. It’s not something that you look forward to now. It’s something that… you wish you could just wake up and it all would be a dream.” Lastly, Mrs. McIntosh said: “Not everyone can do the same thing as someone else, but everyone should be grateful for anything that someone can do.”

On Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, WUES’s sixth grade Reading teacher, Mrs. Sherri Edington, set up a book share from noon- 4 p.m. on her front lawn, offering books for Accelerated Reader (AR) tests and 3rd-6th grade level reading assignments that students could borrow.

“I know that a lot of our kids in the district – and adults, too – don’t have the resources at home that they might need to be able to read, so that’s partly why I set up the book share,” said Mrs. Edington. “And I just feel like reading is a way for kids to manage what’s going on. It takes you to places you can’t go to in the physical world. I wanted to do what I could to help out.”

Mrs. Edington explained that the majority of the books in the book share belong to her or were taken from her class library. She noted that students do still have reading assignments during the closure, and that normally, students in her class are asked to read for at least 100 minutes outside of class each week. “This is kind of what they would normally do at home,” Mrs. Edington said. “They’re also getting assignments on the Google classroom, and we have a Class Dojo and a Sixth Grade Facebook page to join so we can communicate with the parents and their children.”

“It’s my plan to put the book share out every weekend from noon- 4 p.m.,” Mrs. Edington said in closing. The book share will work on the honor system, she explained, with each person taking two books at a time; these books will have to be returned before two new books can be borrowed.

“If I can put books into their hands, it’s worth it – even if it’s just a couple of people that stop by,” Mrs. Edington concluded, adding, “We teachers really miss our kids. It’ll be tough, but we’ll get through. We just have to support each other and take care of each other in any way that we can.”