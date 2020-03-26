Local businesses impacted by efforts to combat and outlast COVID-19

By Austin Rust-

Nationwide, efforts to combat and outlast the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) – including event cancellations, travel restrictions, and stay-at-home orders – have impacted businesses both large and small. As buyers continue to build stockpiles of non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, and other necessities, retail stores struggle to keep their shelves stocked, and suppliers are put under strain to increase their deliveries made each week. While these businesses struggle to cope with an increased demand, other businesses -such as those which rely on events or special occasions- have been forced to close their doors until further notice. In Adams County, business owners and their employees must now adapt to or wait out the many changes brought about by COVID-19.

At the Save-a-Lot grocery store in Peebles, for example, hours of operation have changed due to increased demand and a shortage of employees, store owner Heather Sisler explained.

“We’ve had to change our store hours because of a lack of people – we’re down to eight employees right now,” Sisler began, noting that normally, the store operates with 15 employees – nearly double that number. “A lot of the current employees are working seven days a week, so we’ve had to change over to 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. shifts. It’s made it to where most of my employees are working overtime, and they’re putting themselves at risk (by working) out there.”

“Nobody new is coming in, (but) we’ve gotten lucky,” Sisler continued. “We’ve had a couple of people in the community offer to help, and we’ve taken them up on their offer.” Sisler explained. These temporary helpers – some former employees – are being paid until things return to normal.

“Recently we’ve been getting anywhere from four to five trucks a week to try to keep up with the demand on products,” Sisler explained, normally, the store would receive two trucks a week. “Ground beef – or any kind of fresh meat – is leaving the shelves like crazy, plus ramen noodles, canned foods – anything that can keep for quite a while.” Sisler said that by buying to stockpile, consumers are starting to cause shortages of certain goods, and suppliers struggle to keep up.

“Even before the stay-at-home order, we had a lot of people coming (here) from Newport, Ky., Franklin County, Ohio, Columbus, Dayton, West Virginia – people from all around were coming to this area to get products, and it was causing problems for my regular customers,” Sisler noted. “Some (of these one-time customers) were hitting every single store that they could. We’d see three to four grocery carts go out of the store – they were buying things in cases – and it was causing a bit of a problem. Regulars would come in, and there wouldn’t be anything left for them (to buy).”

Sisler explained that for the safety of her employees, the store has not set purchase limits on any items. “We decided not to go with the trend of limiting items, (because) once you start doing that you put employees, yourself, and possibly even customers at risk,” she said. “If you put purchase limits on items, it makes people angry, and that puts added stress on everybody. I felt it wouldn’t be good for our employees to have to deal with that as well. I think people do need to understand that we are putting ourselves at risk by being here out in the public. We see those people who are not staying at home when they’re sick. We see people coughing, sneezing, and we’re still having to wait on them. There’s not much we can do except)sanitize and hope that it doesn’t get passed on to you or anyone that works with you.” The employees are welcome to wear face masks while working, Sisler said, and many brought their own from home. The majority have found that they cannot wear gloves while working, however, because they are easily ripped or torn in the process of stocking shelves, and they also make handling money and managing the cash register difficult.

Sisler explained that the store has experienced two major rush times in recent weeks. “Usually in the mornings, when we open at 10, we get a really big rush. Yesterday, we had over 25 cars in the parking lot when we first opened. For a small store, that’s a lot of people.” The biggest problem, Sisler continued, is that about 15 minutes after Governor DeWine makes his statements each day, the store sees a big influx of customers. “It’s a panic,” she said. “Some days we’ve had to call the Sheriff’s Office, because the crowds came thinking they wouldn’t be able to get out of their houses, or that we’d be closing down. We’ve had to limit the number of customers inside.”

“Here in the last week, it has been a little nicer,” Sisler concluded. “We’re starting to see more of our regular customers – not as many of the one-timers. Some customers have brought in pizza or baked goods to help keep us going. We’ve gotten a lot of nice response to the fact that we’re still here. They’re not closing groceries – no matter what, we’ll always be open. There’s no reason to put yourself at risk running out to grab as much as you can. The food and supplies are going to be there (in the stores) as long as customers aren’t buying more than what they need.”

In Manchester, the Special Touch Floral Design flower shop has been forced to close its doors to the public, and its business is now limited to weddings and funerals. Special Touch Homecare, a home health care service under the same owner, Shawn Francis, continues to operate, but has seen a decline in business as its elderly, at-risk clients put their services on hold due to COVID-19.

“We’ve had to close our doors to the flower shop,” Francis said. “We can still do funerals, weddings, and things like that, but we have no traffic through our front door, and we’re not even able to order flowers or deliver them to people’s homes with the stay-at-home order. The money flow coming in has been affected, but we still have bills, mortgage, and insurance to pay, so this has affected us big time. With everything being cancelled, it’s a sad situation for everybody, not just our business,” Francis said, speaking of the uncertainty surrounding upcoming high school proms, for example.

“Before the stay-at-home order, we had been trying to put together a benefit for someone in our community who was just diagnosed with breast cancer,” Francis continued. “We had made plans to start taking donations this week, but with our doors closed, we’ve had to cancel the benefit for that precious lady until all of this ends. And we try to do as much as we can for the community, to raise money for people in need, but our challenge is that we’re in Manchester. We get nowhere near as much traffic as West Union. We don’t get traffic flow coming by our doors every day.”

Francis explained that Special Touch Floral Design delivers to West Union, Manchester, Peebles, Winchester, Seaman, Hillsboro, Ripley, Aberdeen, and Maysville. “We have customers in all of those areas that support our business, but right now we can only do weddings and funerals.”

“I purchased Special Touch Floral Design in January of 2020,” Francis added, “ so it’s even more devastating. Stepping out as a new business owner, and three months into it, we’re dealing with this and it’s very unfortunate.” Vicki Bivins is a co-owner of the business, which has been open since 2003, and Francis and his wife, Jan Stacy Francis, have bought a partnership in it.

At the prospect of low-interest, long-term loans now offered to Ohio small businesses and nonprofits through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, he said: “It may)be a quick fix to keep the bills paid, but you’re going into debt whenever you take out a loan. Personally, as a small business owner, I’d only use it if I absolutely had to. It’s a loan, and you’re going to have to pay it back.”

Francis said that his home health care service, Special Touch Homecare, has been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak as well. “We’re still providing care to our clients,” Francis explained, “but a lot of our clients are really sick folks, and because of what they’re seeing and hearing about the coronavirus, they’re scared, nervous, and don’t want to have anyone in their homes. Even though they need the care, they don’t want to take any risk of someone possibly bringing something into their homes, so a lot of clients have called and put their services on hold until this thing is over.”

Special Touch Homecare staff have been trained and educated on what to do and what not to do according to Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, Francis continued, “We’re doing daily temperature checks with our staff as the Governor has asked. We’re complying with all of that, but still, some of our clients out there are nervous. They put their service on hold, which affects our business – how we’re going to pay payroll, provide jobs, and not have to close our doors. Home health care is an essential business. We have to have home care – coming in and doing personal care, cooking, cleaning, or going to the drug store – for seniors, because we don’t want them out in the community right now. That type of service is very important to seniors at this time. We’re still up and running as normal, but our business has been affected. We’re making sure staff has all the PPE (personal protection equipment) that they need, and we’re making sure that patients (we take) do not have symptoms. We’ve been guided to ask them questions, and it’s the same with employees. They’re asked daily if they’re showing symptoms or have a temperature – they have to do all of that before they can enter a home.”

At the Town & Country store in West Union, owner Robin Coyle has noticed an uptick in sales of guns and ammo, but a downtick in the sale of jeans, clothing, and shoes. “Sale of necessities has spiked,” Coyle confirmed. In general, she said, the store has seen more customers than usual in recent weeks. The hours of operation have remained the same, and staff have been directed to follow rigorous cleaning protocols. Signs to enforce social distancing are posted within the store.

As efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue, state officials continue to fight for aid to local small businesses and nonprofit organizations. On Wednesday, March 25, the U.S. Senate voted unanimously to approve a historic $2 trillion stimulus bill to support all citizens.