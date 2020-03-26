By Rick Houser-

Since the temperature has begun to rise a little, it is time to go ahead and place winter in the rear view mirror and begin early plans for a new garden. To make plans is always a positive way of moving our lives forward. So as we sat around this past Sunday and looked out at the yard and large pond with deep woods that laid out behind, it made it easy to carry the topic to a garden spot, just throwing out items we look forward to being grown when the garden goes into the ground. This is as good a way of enjoying a Sunday afternoon as I can think of.

As most of you know, my mind does not always follow in a straight line. I tend to let my brain roam all around over several topics while I should remain on just one. Well, as I was thinking garden, wouldn’t you know that all of a sudden my thoughts went to more of the harvest end of the crops than the planting. I don’t really know why but a picture of my Mom in the kitchen using her pressure cooker and canning green beans came to mind. It is a picture that I can see easily as my Mom and her pressure cooker always left me with the thought of a dangerous thing for her to be doing. I know I have said often that my family raised big gardens. These gardens were never too big because the need was always there. Number one Mom had a good-sized family to feed three meals a day. Dad farmed with the use of many farm hands, they ate large meals, and Mom had to cook for them also.

Of course, for most of the cooking the produce came fresh from the garden to the table. However, enough was planted so that the excess was processed and some would get placed into freezer bags and stored for later. However, the bulk of what was to be kept for winter was preserved by way of canning and this was done in a pressure cooker. A pressure cooker is a large pot that comes with a heavy lid that is fastened on very tightly, and when it is running the water and the jar contents are placed under very high pressure to preserve the contents quickly and seal in all of the desired flavors . When the pressure cooker has cooked long enough, there is a release valve on top of the lid that once released, all of the pressure comes out in a great rush.

I know that I used to watch this procedure and when that valve was released, it sounded as though the device might just explode. It seemed that at least once a canning season word would circulate that a woman would have her pressure cooker explode on her and burn her severely. Since I never saw it on the evening news or read it in a newspaper, I now wonder if it was more of a reminder for the cooks to be more cautious. I’m sure accidents could happen with one of those devices. I think my mind has always gone to my Mom using hers. You see the pressure valve on hers wore out and the gauge that signaled you when to release stopped working, so my Mom didn’t get the signal.

Mom continued to use that thing without the warning device. She said it was no big deal. She would time how long she had it on the stove and listen to the sound of the steam that was whistling out. She claimed she knew when it was time to release the valve. Now since she was a short lady at four foot, eleven inches in stature, she would have to use a yardstick to reach to the release valve, and flip the lever with that. As she would explain it, she spoke as if it was an easy thing to do. Standing on the other side of the kitchen and watching it struck me as a perfect way to get blown up. If it were so safe why did she direct me to be in as far away a place as there was?

Here is the interesting part to me. In the many years Mom used the pressure cooker there was only one time that she ever had a mishap. Any time that my Dad or us kids would mention safety Mom would retaliate with the statistic of never having an accident yet. This was of course true, but what bugged the rest of the family was that for quite a few years she had picked up an almost new pressure cooker but never once did she ever use it. I have to feel like it was like her old Maytag ringer washer. Mom never was a woman for change. I guess she knew and trusted that old pressure cooker. She would take her chances with a familiar old friend than change in the middle of the stream. I guess the bottom line was that we always had a pantry of canned foods that Mom had made. So just how far do you criticize a person and their ways? I know my Mom would surely let you know we need not mention it much at all.

Now, from sowing the garden over to canning was a long leap but I guess organizing how this year’s garden should be laid out allows for jumping around the topics for the time being. As we are jumping around, we can now place how this year is going to go. Therefore, from the time we work the ground and sow the seeds and on through raising the crops up until the harvest I know I will not be bringing up the canning story again. No, I will be too busy out working in the garden.

