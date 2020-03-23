Mary Lee Roush, age 63, of Sprigg Township in Adams County, Ohio, died Friday, March 20, 2020 at home. She was born Jan. 14, 1957 in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her father, Bob O’Banion; sister, Deb Smiley; and one son, Michael Lee Roush.

Mary is survived by husband, Robert Lee Roush; one daughter, Anna Mary Thomas (James) of Beavercreek; one son, Adam Roush (Alexa) of Lake Waynoka; mother, Sandy O’Banion of Sprigg Township; one sister, Lou Ann Daniels of Winchester; four nieces, including Nancy Cluxton (Andy) of Peebles; four nephews, five grandchildren, Samantha Thomas, Marah Roush, Allie Rae Roush, Jeanette Thomas and Mason Roush; and three step grandchildren, Emily Thompson, Maddy Howerton, and Luke Thompson.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Go Fund Me account for Mary Lee Roush. www.gofundme.com/share/s/share-family-friends/outstanding-medical-expenses-for-mary-lee-roush.

The private visitation was Monday, March 23, 2020, for family only at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The funeral and interment were Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Kirker Cemetery in Liberty Township on State Route 136.

Pastor Clarence Abbott will officiate.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. of West Union is serving the family.