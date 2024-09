Joyce Greenlee, age 85 years of Hillsboro, Ohio passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. Joyce was born Jan. 7, 1935 in Adams County, Ohio to the late William Earl and Anna Lou (Sharp) Matheny.

Joyce is survived by her grandchild, Jobey Neal.

Per her wishes, Joyce will be cremated. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home will be serving the family.

Family and friends can sign Joyce’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com,