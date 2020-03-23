Grace Alice Crum, 85 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her residence.

Grace was born in Kokomo, Indiana, on March 4, 1935, the daughter of the late Kathleen (Lee) and Kenneth Longfellow, Sr. Grace found joy in caring for her home and family, as well as working on the family farm. She was a member of the Louisville Community Church.

In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Howard Crum, who passed Dec. 24, 2007. She is survived by sons, Steve (Terri) Crum,of Newport, Michigan and Dan Crum of Martins Ferry, Ohio. Grace will be missed by her seven grandchildren, her six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services, officiated by Michael Wiseman, were held at noon on Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Freeland Hollow Cemetery in West Union, Ohio. Burial followed in the Freeland Hollow Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Grace’s name to the Louisville Community Church, c/o Sally Brandt, 5445 Louisville Road, Peebles, Ohio 45660.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.