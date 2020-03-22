After this afternoon’s press briefing announcing Ohio’s “Stay at Home Order,” SSCC President Kevin Boys sent the following message to SSCC staff:

“As we’ve all come to learn, the nation’s and state’s response to the COVID-19 virus is constantly evolving. Today, Dr. Acton, the Director of the Ohio Department of Health issued a “Stay at Home Order.” We had made earlier plans that would limit campus access to libraries and computer labs, and a few select lab courses, but effective at 11:59 p.m. on Monday March 23, all campuses will be entirely closed through April 6. We will continue to do our best to provide as much continuity as possible for our students, but all of us, with very few exceptions, will be doing that remotely. We simply must stay home.”

The College plans to send this updated information to students tomorrow. All classes are resuming remotely this week for the remainder of the term. Students are urged to check the website regularly at www. sscc.edu as this information will be updated as needed.